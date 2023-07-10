There's kayaking on the river, horseback riding. I see fishing boats often on the river and there are yard sales every weekend. We all just celebrated Fourth of July. May God bless our country. When I see the flag flying I see so much more. I'm reminded of the cross of Christ and his plan for all our of lives. The stars remind me of the vast universe he spoke into existence. The blue background reminds me of all his promises of heaven awaiting those who believe in him. The red stripes remind me of the strips he endured on his back for sins of all and the blood he shed for an undeserved world. The white strips remind me of his perfect innocence so when I see our great flag I see the story of the promises of salvation for all who believe. Don't you love the Fourth of July with all the parades and marching bands? Some places have celebrities and politicians smiling and waving at the crowd. We must never forget that freedom is not free.