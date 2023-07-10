Greetings from Austinville
It is summertime and lots of things to do here on the river. The trail is open for hikers and bikers too.
There's kayaking on the river, horseback riding. I see fishing boats often on the river and there are yard sales every weekend. We all just celebrated Fourth of July. May God bless our country. When I see the flag flying I see so much more. I'm reminded of the cross of Christ and his plan for all our of lives. The stars remind me of the vast universe he spoke into existence. The blue background reminds me of all his promises of heaven awaiting those who believe in him. The red stripes remind me of the strips he endured on his back for sins of all and the blood he shed for an undeserved world. The white strips remind me of his perfect innocence so when I see our great flag I see the story of the promises of salvation for all who believe. Don't you love the Fourth of July with all the parades and marching bands? Some places have celebrities and politicians smiling and waving at the crowd. We must never forget that freedom is not free.
The Leadmines Senior Citizens will enjoy their annual picnic this month at Foster Falls picnic shelter on July 20.
Eddie and Donna Armbrister of Burlington, North Carolina, visited with us recently and we all went to dinner at Cracker Barrel for Father's Day. They are the proud grandparents of twin baby girls.
Jordan King and Brody Crockett are getting married in September. They attend Austinville PH Church and are part of the praise and worship team. The Women's Ministry will be giving them a wedding shower on Aug. 12.
Birthdays this month are Suzetta Porter, Cheryl Tinsley, Bonnie Fisher, Kensley Barnett, Janet Warden, Brody Crockett, Kayleigh Spencer, Eddie Fisher, Steve Bowers, Garrett Adams and Wayne Fisher.
Happy anniversary to David and June Eversole.
Prayers request this month are for Kensley Barnett, Nancy Davis, Janet Cassell Lynda Cook, Patsy Ramsey, Bonnie Quensenbery, Sharon McGavok, Robert Waller, Carol Bowers and Holly Abbott.
The Galena and Anchor of Hope churches will be hosting their annual picnic this month on July 30th at Foster Falls picnic shelter. The children of the Presbyterian Childrens Home will be our guests at the picnic.
I will leave you with this thought. Psalm 29:11 He will give his people strength, He will bless them with peace.
That's all until next time.