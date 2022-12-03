3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $345,000

Check out this immaculate 2021 built home located in the College Park Patio Homes subdivision convenient to Wytheville Community College, the walking track, recreational facilities, and all other town amenities. This home has an oversized garage, Open concept floor plan, and an exceptional outdoor covered porch perfect for entertainment. Inside you'll find beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a huge master suite complete with dual vanities and two master closets. With two other bedrooms and another full bathroom, there's plenty of room for the entire family.