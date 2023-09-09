The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) adjusted its store hours effective Sept. 1. The Marion and Wytheville ABC stores were among the 155 operations that adjusted their hours to close earlier most days. Both stores will now operate from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. That’s in contrast to stores that are open until 9 p.m. All 399 stores will operate from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. These changes to retail store hours are part of the authority’s focus on efficiency opportunities while maintaining customer service as a top priority, according to an ABC news release. Customers can visit Virginia ABC’s website at http://www.abc.virginia.gov to search for stores, determine the availability of products at any retail location and order spirits online for in-store or curbside pickup in select areas.