The Northwood High School Beta Club is sponsoring its Spring — Summer Community Clothes Closet in the NHS cafeteria in Saltville on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Clothes ranging in size from 2 Toddler through Adult 3XL, along with socks, towels, assorted size shoes, bedding, and some personal care items are available.
Everything is free to the public.
