2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $54,800

A nice little home located in town. Great starter home, or potential investor property for rental. Located near the New Food City for convenient shopping and gas. May need a little repairs to meet your taste, but can be moved in right away and repair as you go. Priced at tax assessment, so its ready to sell. Sold As Is.

