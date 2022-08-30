Tazewell County unveils new robotics center

Tazewell, Va. – Students from Tazewell and Bland County now have the chance to learn the latest robotic welding skills.

County leaders gathered with Congressman Morgan Griffith gathered at the center Aug. 30 to unveil the robotic welding and mechatronics program. The center serves career and technical students from both counties.

“If you have educational opportunities in your own backyard you are more likely to stay in your backyard. Some of us are book learners and some of us aren’t. The society we live in requires a mix of both.

Somewhere along the way we got confused and we thought we just wanted book learners. It is also important that we have folks out there doing skilled labor jobs. This is what today is about,’ Griffith said.

He said we need to keep up with the times and with the future. He said there are no reports that say welding will not be as much in demand 10 years from now as it is today. The equipment was paid for with a grant from the Department of Labor.

The congressman said the hard work was done by local leaders who put the grant together and guided the application through the system. County Administrator Eric Young said the program had been in the planning stages since 2019.

Young told the students about the first time he saw email when he was a student at Emory & Henry. “That day I saw the future in front of my eyes. This is your century build it and be a part of the new world,’ he said.

Following the ribbon cutting, instructor Ryan Lewis talked to the audience about the program and offered a demonstration of the equipment. The career center will offer both high school and adult students the chance to take part in the program.