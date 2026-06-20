UVA tests program to reduce families’ sugary drink consumption Jun 20, 2026 Jun 20, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of Virginia researchers are testing a digital program designed to help rural families across Appalachia and the South reduce their consumption of sugary drinks.kAmq24<65 3J 2 Seeh[ad` 8C2?E 7C@> E96 }2E:@?2= r2?46C x?DE:EFE6[ E96 E62> 7C@> E96 &'p $49@@= @7 |65:4:?6 2?5 &'p $49@@= @7 t5F42E:@? 2?5 wF>2? s6G6=@A>6?E 92G6 C@==65 @FE E96 H6$x!D>2CE6C AC@8C2> E@ 6:89E w625 $E2CE AC@8C2>D – H9:49 DFAA@CE 49:=5C6?’D 56G6=@A>6?E 7C@> 3:CE9 E9C@F89 286 d – :? ':C8:?:2[ p=232>2[ v6@C8:2[ z6?EF4<J 2?5 ~9:@]k^AmkAm$F82CJ 5C:?<D 2C6 E96 =2C86DE D:?8=6 D@FC46 @7 25565 42=@C:6D 7@C p>6C:42?D 2?5 244@F?E[ @? 2G6C286[ 7@C 23@FE gT @7 49:=5C6?’D 52:=J 42=@C:6D 2?5 fT 2>@?8 25F=ED[ D2:5 C6D62C496C y2>:6 +@6==?6C[ !9s[ #s[ 2 C68:DE6C65 5:6E:4:2? 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E96 DEF5J Wx#q\$q$ Redh_X[ AC@8C2> =6256CD 42? 4@?E24E s@??2 qC@4< 2E cbc]hea]dgf_ @C k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i5;3C@4<oG:C8:?:2]65FQm5;3C@4<oG:C8:?:2]65Fk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening. Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week.