Tractor-trailer driver dies in I-81 crash

A 28-year-old Pennsylvania man died early Thursday morning on Interstate 81 in Wytheville.

According to the Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:59 a.m. on northbound interstate, less than a half a mile south of the second Wytheville exit.

Police said that Isaac J. Petersheim of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was traveling north near Exit 70 when the 2011 Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the road and struck a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Petersheim’s tractor-trailer continued traveling off the roadway, eventually overturning over the guardrail.

Police said Petersheim, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, 45-year-old Edward N. Opoku of Hammond, Indiana, was not injured in the crash. Opoku was wearing a seat belt, the VSP said. He was charged with improper stopping on a highway.