 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $389,900

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $389,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $389,900

Customized Log Home on @6.5Private Acres in a Well-Established Neighborhood with Small Community Lake. Nicely Positioned on top of a Ridge @3200' Elevation with Beautiful Mtn and Lake Views from the Nearly 2000 sqft of Decks/Porches/and Patio. A few of the features include 4 or 5 BR/3.5 Ba, Open Floorplan with 16' Ceilings, All Hardwood Flooring on Main Level, Private Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks in the Master Bath, and Large Glass Enclosed Sunroom. Well-Appointed Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry, Newer Appliances, and Plenty of Counter-Top Space for the Chef in the Family. Separate Laundry/Mud Room, Eat-In Breakfast Area, Large Family Room with Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace, 2 more Bedrooms, 1 Full and 1 Half Bath Round out the Main Level. Downstairs you find a Full Finished Basement with 2 Bonus rooms for either extra Bedrooms, or Office, or Craft Room, or Whatever Suits your Needs. There is also a Full Bathroom, a Den area, and Plenty of Customizable Flex Space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics