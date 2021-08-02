4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $389,900

Customized Log Home on @6.5Private Acres in a Well-Established Neighborhood with Small Community Lake. Nicely Positioned on top of a Ridge @3200' Elevation with Beautiful Mtn and Lake Views from the Nearly 2000 sqft of Decks/Porches/and Patio. A few of the features include 4 or 5 BR/3.5 Ba, Open Floorplan with 16' Ceilings, All Hardwood Flooring on Main Level, Private Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks in the Master Bath, and Large Glass Enclosed Sunroom. Well-Appointed Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry, Newer Appliances, and Plenty of Counter-Top Space for the Chef in the Family. Separate Laundry/Mud Room, Eat-In Breakfast Area, Large Family Room with Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace, 2 more Bedrooms, 1 Full and 1 Half Bath Round out the Main Level. Downstairs you find a Full Finished Basement with 2 Bonus rooms for either extra Bedrooms, or Office, or Craft Room, or Whatever Suits your Needs. There is also a Full Bathroom, a Den area, and Plenty of Customizable Flex Space.