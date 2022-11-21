BCM celebrates Christmas with Riders in the Sky

A BCM Christmas event will feature one of America's most beloved and longest-running classic country and western acts, Riders in the Sky. Hosted by WBCM Radio Bristol, the event takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. The evening includes a sit-down dinner and cash bar prior to the concert.

"Radio Bristol is proud to bring Riders in the Sky to the museum for this very special holiday celebration," said WBCM program director and host Kris Truelsen. "The evening will be filled with lots of laughs and the very best in classic western music."

For more than 40 years, Riders in the Sky have carried on the tradition of western music with 7,200+ appearances, 35 years on the Grand Ole Opry, 40 albums, and tours in each of the 50 states in the U.S. and all over the world.

In addition to two GRAMMY Awards, Riders has received numerous awards from the Western Music Association, including the highest: membership in the Western Music Hall of Fame; numerous Wrangler awards from the Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Museum; awards from the Academy of Western Artists; enshrinement in the Walkway of Western Stars, and more.

After more than 40 years, the band shows no signs of slowing down.

Tickets to A BCM Christmas with Riders in the Sky are $100 and on sale now. Visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org. to buy them.