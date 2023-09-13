Wytheville Community College will present the Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree on Sept. 16 from 7-9 p.m. This month the jamboree will feature the bands Bluegrass Kinsmen and Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder.

Bluegrass Kinsmen is a bluegrass band from Rosedale. The band plays bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, and folk. Band members are Ebby Jewell, banjo; Teresa Jewell, lead harmony; Ricky Kennedy, bass; Craig Smith, guitar; and Matt Stacey, mandolin. Having such versatile singing allows the group to perform a variety of bluegrass songs, mostly traditional, and also folk and gospel songs. The group has been performing together for more than 50 years.

Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder will also perform on Sept. 16.

McPeak is a next-generation bluegrass mandolin player who has previously performed with the well-known McPeak Brothers. Adam’s father, Mike McPeak, performs with his son. Other band members include Lindsey Jackson on vocals, Steve Chrisley on the banjo, David Chrisley on the bass, and Nikki Wright on the fiddle. The band plays bluegrass and gospel music.

The jamboree will be held in WCC’s William F. Snyder Auditorium, Grayson Hall.

The music begins at 7 p.m., and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.

The WCC Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree was first organized in 2006. The event is hosted by WCC English faculty member, Jason Settle, who audiences may find playing the fiddle along with one of the bands. The WCC Jamboree is an affiliated venue of The Crooked Road.