AASC offering insurance counseling

Are you feeling confused over the Medicare maze? Open enrollment is underway and Appalachian Agency is here to help you. The agency provides assistance with Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D prescription drug plans, low-income assistance applications and much more.

This free service through the Virginia Insurance Counseling & Assistance Program helps older adults on Medicare and disabled individuals navigate the Medicare website. Appalachian Agency’s VICAP insurance counselors will explain the various plan’s costs, coverages and benefits. The counselors are not licensed to sell insurance but are trained and certified to help you understand and compare benefits, assist with filing for benefits based on income and resources and inform you of your rights.

Insurance counselors are available by appointment only, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Appointments are available by phone; in person at Appalachian Agency’s main office located in the Wardell Industrial Park at 216 College Ridge Road, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609; in-home; or at the Falls Mills, Tazewell, Richlands, Swords Creek, Grundy, Clinchco, Clintwood or Dante nutrition sites.

Individuals may call 276-964-4915 or toll-free at 1-800-656-2272 to make an appointment or for more information.