High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Team District Overall
Giles 12-0 17-3
Auburn 9-3 14-6
Bland County 7-5 16-5
Galax 6-6 12-11
Grayson County 5-7 11-9
George Wythe 2-10 7-19
Fort Chiswell 1-11 3-19
(District column shows end of regular season)
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Oct. 17
Bland County def. Rural Retreat 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
Fort Chiswell def. Tazewell 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23
Galax def. Graham 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Glenvar def. Auburn 25-14, 25-11, 25-15
Tuesday Oct. 18
Grayson County def. George Wythe 25-19, 25-12, 25-23
Giles def. Galax 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
Lord Botetourt def. Auburn 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16
Wednesday Oct. 19
Junior varsity championship
Giles def. George Wythe 25-22, 25-23
Thursday Oct. 20
2022 MED tournament
First round
Bland County def. George Wythe 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 27-25
Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-18, 25-10, 25-17
Grayson County def. Galax 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday Oct. 24
Semifinals at higher seed
Grayson County at Giles
Bland County at Auburn
Tonight
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday Oct. 19
At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg
Metro championships 2022
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Blacksburg 42, Cave Spring 97, North Cross 150, Salem 164, Franklin County 165, Rockbridge County 209, Glenvar 220, PH-Roanoke 233, Lord Botetourt 265, Hidden Valley 267, Radford 324, Carroll County 342, James River 350, Northside 352, William Byrd 357, Pulaski County 370, Eastern Montgomery 381, Christiansburg 387, Galax 460, Auburn 469, Rural Retreat 677.
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Rockbridge County 35, Blacksburg 42, Salem 140, Cave Spring 167, Glenvar 182, William Byrd 198, Radford 207, Lord Botetourt 208, PH-Roanoke 220, Eastern Montgomery 225, Franklin County 235, Christiansburg 244, Galax 248.
THIS WEEK’S MEET--
Tuesday Oct. 25
2022 MED championships
At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg
Team and individual championships
NEXT WEEK’S MEET--
Wednesday Nov. 2
2022 Region 1C championships
At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg
Team and individual championships (Mountain Empire and Pioneer districts)
FOOTBALL
Team District Overall
Grayson County 3-0 8-0
George Wythe 3-0 5-3
Galax 2-1 4-3
Fort Chiswell 2-3 2-6
Bland County 0-0 0-2
Auburn 0-2 0-5
Giles 0-4 3-5
GAME RESULTS--
Friday Oct. 21
Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8
Giles 42, James River 14
George Wythe (idle)
Galax at Auburn (cancelled)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Oct. 28
Fort Chiswell at Tazewell
West Stokes NC at Galax
Grayson County at George Wythe
Giles at Auburn (cancelled)
Roanoke Catholic at Bland County (cancelled)
VHSL CLASS 1C FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS
Through games of Oct. 14 (top 8 teams advance to playoffs)
Grayson County (7-0) 19.71, Galax (4-3) 17>86, George Wythe (5-3) 17.75, Narrows (5-1) 16.33, Giles (2-4) 13.67, Bath County (3-4) 12.86, Fort Chiswell (2-5) 12.14, Parry McCluer (2-5) 12.14, Craig County (2-3) 11.00, Eastern Montgomery (2-4) 10.83, Covington (0-7) 10.29, Auburn (0-5) 8.80, Bland County (0-2) 8.00.