High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Team               District            Overall

Giles                12-0     17-3

Auburn                        9-3       14-6

Bland County   7-5       16-5

Galax               6-6       12-11

Grayson County           5-7       11-9

George Wythe 2-10     7-19

Fort Chiswell   1-11     3-19

(District column shows end of regular season)

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Oct. 17

Bland County def. Rural Retreat 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Fort Chiswell def. Tazewell 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23

Galax def. Graham 25-23, 25-23, 25-15

Glenvar def. Auburn 25-14, 25-11, 25-15

Tuesday Oct. 18

Grayson County def. George Wythe 25-19, 25-12, 25-23

Giles def. Galax 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

Lord Botetourt def. Auburn 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16

Wednesday Oct. 19

Junior varsity championship

Giles def. George Wythe 25-22, 25-23

Thursday Oct. 20

2022 MED tournament

First round

Bland County def. George Wythe 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 27-25

Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-18, 25-10, 25-17

Grayson County def. Galax 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Monday Oct. 24

Semifinals at higher seed

Grayson County at Giles

Bland County at Auburn

Tonight

At Giles HS, Pearisburg

Championship final

Semifinal winners

 

 

CROSS COUNTRY

MEET RESULTS--

Wednesday Oct. 19

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

Metro championships 2022

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Blacksburg 42, Cave Spring 97, North Cross 150, Salem 164, Franklin County 165, Rockbridge County 209, Glenvar 220, PH-Roanoke 233, Lord Botetourt 265, Hidden Valley 267, Radford 324, Carroll County 342, James River 350, Northside 352, William Byrd 357, Pulaski County 370, Eastern Montgomery 381, Christiansburg 387, Galax 460, Auburn 469, Rural Retreat 677.

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Rockbridge County 35, Blacksburg 42, Salem 140, Cave Spring 167, Glenvar 182, William Byrd 198, Radford 207, Lord Botetourt 208, PH-Roanoke 220, Eastern Montgomery 225, Franklin County 235, Christiansburg 244, Galax 248.

THIS WEEK’S MEET--

Tuesday Oct. 25

2022 MED championships

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

Team and individual championships

NEXT WEEK’S MEET--

Wednesday Nov. 2

2022 Region 1C championships

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

Team and individual championships (Mountain Empire and Pioneer districts)

 

 

FOOTBALL

Team               District            Overall

Grayson County           3-0       8-0

George Wythe             3-0       5-3

Galax               2-1       4-3

Fort Chiswell   2-3       2-6

Bland County   0-0       0-2

Auburn                        0-2       0-5

Giles                0-4       3-5

GAME RESULTS--

Friday Oct. 21

Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8

Giles 42, James River 14

George Wythe (idle)

Galax at Auburn (cancelled)

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Friday Oct. 28

Fort Chiswell at Tazewell

West Stokes NC at Galax

Grayson County at George Wythe

Giles at Auburn (cancelled)

Roanoke Catholic at Bland County (cancelled)

VHSL CLASS 1C FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Through games of Oct. 14 (top 8 teams advance to playoffs)

Grayson County (7-0) 19.71, Galax (4-3) 17>86, George Wythe (5-3) 17.75, Narrows (5-1) 16.33, Giles (2-4) 13.67, Bath County (3-4) 12.86, Fort Chiswell (2-5) 12.14, Parry McCluer (2-5) 12.14, Craig County (2-3) 11.00, Eastern Montgomery (2-4) 10.83, Covington (0-7) 10.29, Auburn (0-5) 8.80, Bland County (0-2) 8.00.

