Each month teachers at JMES nominate one student from each grade level for student of the month. This selection is based on qualities such as kindness, grades, trustworthiness, and responsibility. One student is then randomly drawn as the student of the month. Then, fifth grade National Elementary Honor Society students work with their NEHS advisor Ms. Kelsey Horton to interview the student and take his/her picture.

This month Isabelle Coffey was selected as Jackson’s student of the month for February. Isabelle is in Ms. Laken Irvin’s third grade class. Marshmallow peeps are her favorite food. Reading is her favorite subject because she loves to read. She enjoys reading nonfiction books because she feels like she is in the book herself. At home she has six cats and one bunny. When she leaves school, she likes to cuddle and play with her stuffed animals. She also enjoys spending time with her brother which also attends JMES. Her absolute favorite place to visit is the Christmas Inn.