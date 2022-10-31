JUST SAYIN': An adult Halloween

Who originally planned for Halloween and the all of spooky season to be in October? Was there a committee that discussed how dark things would be best be celebrated during the time when death is universally imminent? Leaves dying, more darkness of day, the cool wind driving us inside to hide. The middle boy and his comrades went to a haunted house this weekend. I asked him if it was scary. We determined there is a difference in being frightened and startled. When they jump out at you, it’s reflexive to jump, and yet you are, perhaps, never really frightened, as if for your own safety. Why do people pay to do this? Why is it fun to be afraid? Are we that bored that even a negative emotion is better than none at all?

Funny how the things we used to fear as a kid change as we age. I asked my almost 20 year old if he was afraid of the dark. He said no, without hesitation. Personally, I have to say it depends on where I am. If I’m at home, in my “safe” place, I’m not scared to go upstairs, say, without the lights on. I’m not afeared to walk out to the car alone to retrieve something from the backseat in the witching hour. And why do they call it the witching hour? A direct quote from Google tells us, “The phrase ‘witching hour’ began at least as early as 1775, in the poem "Night, an Ode." by Rev. Matthew West, though its origins may go further back to 1535 when the Catholic Church prohibited activities during the 3:00 am and 4:00 am timeframe due to emerging fears about witchcraft in Europe.” Noted.

You want a real, adult haunted house? Keep the killer clowns and monsters to yourself. Let’s explore.

First in the Adult Haunted House, we might have a room called Appliance Failures. This room will scare the jeebies out of ya, with the dishwasher that won’t drain. There’s an old washing machine in the corner that won’t spin. There’s a water heater that’s clogged with iron water and rusted out and leaking water everywhere. Dear goodness, the water! Conversely, there’s a sink, and when you turn on the faucet, there’s no water at all. This leads to the next room….bigger problems.

The Bigger Problem room has a well pump that’s burned up. I’m shaking just thinking about it. There’s a clogged up septic tank that makes me want to cry. If you aren’t scared yet, there’s a muddy driveway that needs gravel and finally a roof that leaks. All of this is enough to have you shaking in your bank account. Much worse than any witch from my childhood!

Ghosts would be a dream compared to the taxes room. There’s property taxes on the car you sold in January, sales tax on everything for the rest of your life, and the IRS guy is enough to make me cry.

Miscellaneous Terror could be the name of the room with flat tires, cracked engine blocks, and squeaky brakes. In this same room you might have orthodontia bills and insurance premiums. Menopausal weight gain and divorce end the tour without even a brief glimpse into the real pain of death and loss. That’s too much reality to even joke about.

Halloween isn’t really spooky at all. Real life is enough to put the fear of God in ya, if you’re smart. Personally, I’ll just enjoy the candy and try to forget about the room called You- Can’t-Eat-That-Because-Your-Metabolism-Died-Ten-Years-Ago. Mind ya bidness. I want my Reese’s.

A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.