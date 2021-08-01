4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $2,200,000

Unsurpassed craftsmanship and materials are combined to created stunning living spaces within this pristine home. The original 1926 Mediterranean Spanish style home underwent a complete innovative modification to bring about a French flair style in 2007. The gourmet kitchen showcases chef's grade appliances, custom designer cabinetry and an oversized island. British luxe details and designs combined with elegant finishes make this kitchen one that you will not want to leave. The master retreat is another highlight of this home, the spacious great room features a fireplace, a sitting area and entertainment center. The master bath will impress you, complete with a tranquil soaking jet tub, separate spa shower, dual vanities and lavatories and 2 walk in closets. Three guest bedrooms all with ensuite baths also occupy the main level. Upstairs you will find a large library featuring a balcony, an office and storage.