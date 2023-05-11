For their emphasis on the humanity of their subjects, the work of two News & Messenger journalists was recognized Saturday in Richmond.

The Virginia Press Association News and Advertising awards for work published in 2022 were presented in Short Pump on May 6.

Editor Stephanie Porter-Nichols was awarded a first-place award for a portfolio of feature articles. Of the articles, the judges commented, “The strong use of human elements lifts this to the winning position.”

Porter-Nichols and reporter Jasmine Franks were presented a second-place award for general news coverage for their reporting on the death and community response to the death of 8-year-old Niko Crosby in a house fire. The judges reflected on the journalists’ ability to tell the story of the tragedy in the midst of a difficult time for the community.

Franks was also recognized with a third-place award in Public Safety Writing for her ongoing series looking at cold cases in Southwest Virginia, particularly homicides and missing persons.

An editor’s note with the series begins: “In an effort to bring awareness, renew interest and, hopefully, generate some tips, Community Newspapers of Southwest Virginia has launched a new Cold Case series that will spotlight unsolved cases in the region.”

The Tennessee Press Association judged the hundreds of entries that were submitted from newspapers across the commonwealth.