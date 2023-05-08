The Titans of the Cage 33 mixed martial arts event will be held May 20 at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

The card is stacked for this event, featuring 26 hard-hitting MMA bouts. The event is overseen by the Virginia DPOR and sanctioned by United Combat Arts. The state of Virginia licensed amateur sanctioning organization determines the rules, weight classes, round length and size of gloves used.

The preliminary card will begin at 4 p.m. and feature five bouts with both teen and adult competitors. Following the prelims, the main fight card will get started immediately thereafter and will feature more than 20 action-packed MMA bouts.

Wytheville’s Ring-Combat Sports once again has several fighters represented, with the following fighters on the main card.

Ring Combat fighter Pedro Jimenez Vasquez will take on Dalton Huffstetler of Beckley, West Virginia, James Collins, also of Ring-Combat Sports, will fight Harrisonburg, Virginia, fighter Noah Steward, Cory Brewster of Ring will battle Alan Smith of Harrisonburg and Ring’s Chris Mohr takes on Nikita Stoll of Harrisonburg.

Ring-Combat Sports’ Joseph Wagner will fight Curtis Davis of Austinville, Jordan Cizl of Ring will battle Michael Polzella of Meadows of Dan and Alijah Webb of Ring Combat challenges Roger Akers of Floyd.

Brandon Webb from Ring-Combat Sports takes on Chris Hamlett of Roanoke for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Wytheville teen fighters will take the cage for exhibition bouts with Austin Sayers of Ring challenging Brody Lowe of Princeton, West Virginia, and Tyler Mills of Ring Combat battling Will Wilson of Roanoke. Also in a teen kickboxing bout it will be Chanler Wimmer of Richlands mixing it up with Colt Gibson of Princeton, West Virginia.

Headlining the main card in the main event of the evening will be Daniel “Smiley” Wilkins of Lincolnton, North Carolina, taking on Upright Odoemena of Charlotte, North Carolina, for the TOC lightweight title.

In the co-main event of the evening it will be Brandon Webb of Ring-Combat sports facing Chris Hamlett for the TOC light heavyweight title.

Other titles will be on the line when Jonathan Freeman of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, takes on James Huffman of Harrisonburg for the vacant bantamweight title, and Benny Inetanbor of Charlotte, North Carolina, challenges current champion Lewis Glover of Georgia for the welterweight title.

In a featured exhibition match we have well-known local professional fighters stepping in to face each other in a highly anticipated kickboxing bout, when Derrick “Day Walker” Lambert of Princeton, West Virginia, takes on Antwon “Rumble” Curtis.

The females also take center stage when Carissa Hodge of Ohio faces Hannah Ross of Harrisonburg.

Other great matches include Addison Hendry vs. Nyzaiah King, Anthony Roberts vs. Evan Null, Josh Baker vs. Trent Cecil, Logan Kiernan vs. Ryan Henderson, Zay Martin vs. Will Valentin, Mac Shumate vs. Brant Thomas, Elijah Gardner vs. Kyshon Lee, Devan Hancock vs. Shawn Ciafardini and Galen Green vs. Hunter Peeler.

Several professional fighters will be in attendance to meet fans and take pictures.

Doors open at the Meeting Center at 3 p.m. and prelim fights start at 4 p.m. Followed by the main fight card at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.titansofthecage.com , at Ring-Combat Sports or at the door.