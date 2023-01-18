Art Lab announces new classes for the spring

Art Lab at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon has announced new art and design classes and instructors for the Spring 2023 semester. Available for both teens and adults, classes for Spring 2023 include drawing, photography, printmaking, creative development, and digital media.

Registration is open at WilliamKingMuseum.org/learn or by calling 276-628-5005.

Art Lab will host arts workshops with visiting instructors in 2023.

Starting in January, local professional photographer and marketing expert Patrick Savage teaches ‘FUN-damentals of Digital Photography.” Learn what every button on your camera does and leave with an understanding of the fundamentals of digital photography. Next, Sylvia Lane, a recent painting graduate from Hollins University, will lead a Figure Drawing workshop (ages 14+) with special focus on anatomy for artists on Jan. 24. Art Lab studio artist Lola York will lead “Movement and Creativity” to explore movement as a tool for creative unblocking at the end of January – no previous dance or movement experience required and all bodies are welcome.

Adobe Bootcamp training workshops begin in February. Register early to take advantage of temporary special rates on Adobe Bootcamp training sessions. Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects and Premiere Pro are industry standard tools for creative professionals worldwide. Art Lab’s Adobe training sessions provide a technical foundation for future graphics experts, art students, and professionals interested in increasing their skill set. They are ideal for adults considering career change or expansion as well as students in the communication arts. As part of the Veterans Art and Design program, the lab offers special discounts for veterans for Adobe training, contact Alice at asalyer@wkmuseum.org for more information.

A free or pay-what-you-want program, Teen Lab begins in February, and teens ages 13-18 will be led through creating and producing a coloring book of their own. Later Teen Lab sessions focus on ceramics, digital art and book arts. Participants can work through a variety of digital and physical media projects to build technical skills and support the development of creative voice.

Later this spring, artist & media expert Sabrina Durling-Jones will lead a six-session workshop “Artist & Machine: Human Computer Creative Collaboration for Artists” for artists interested in bringing their creative voice to visual collaborations with artificial intelligence. No coding required.

Register for classes at williamkingmuseum.org/learn. For additional information contact Laken Bridges, Director of Higher Education, at lbridges@wkmuseum.org or Alice Salyer, Digital Lab Manager, at asalyer@wkmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.