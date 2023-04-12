The Wytheville Community College Concert Band, under the direction of Frank Pugh, will present two concerts this spring.

The first is at Galax High School, 200 Maroon Tide Drive, Galax, Virginia on April 25. The second takes place at Legacy Church, 2150 West Ridge Road in Wytheville, Virginia on May 2. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m.

The program, “Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue,” features a variety of musical styles to fit a wide range of tastes. The audience will be treated to the traditional sounds of American folk songs and John Phillip Sousa, and they will also enjoy rock, jazz, and memorable childhood melodies. Thrilling music for a bullfight will round out the evening!

The WCC band will also premier a new work by Frank Pugh entitled “Beowulf Fantasy, Mvt. II: Grendel at the Hart.” “Beowulf Fantasy” is inspired by the epic poem Beowulf, and the band premiered the first movement in the Spring of 2019. This second exciting installment interprets the titanic clash between the hero Beowulf and the unstoppable Grendel. Frank Pugh is currently a member of the National Association for Music Education, and the Virginia Music Educators Association. He is a registered member of ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers), and is the composer/owner of Five Stone Music.

Since its inception in 1989, the Wytheville Community College Concert Band has been comprised of community members, college students, and gifted high school students from throughout WCC’s service region. Frank Pugh, now in his tenth year as Director of the WCC Concert Band, is a 1987 graduate of George Wythe High School and has served as the Band Director at Fort Chiswell High School and Middle School for the last 26 years.

The concert is free of charge, but donations to the WCC Concert Band are gladly accepted to help support band costs.