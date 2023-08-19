The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Historic Downtown Bristol, Va.-Tenn. announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for attractions. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received strong traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

“We are thrilled that visitors to our museum enjoy their time with us and leave such positive feedback on Tripadvisor,” said museum head curator Dr. Rene Rodgers. “We do our very best to provide a world-class experience for our guests and to offer great customer service so they’ll not only come back, but also encourage others to visit us.”

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

Check out all the reviews, and discover more about the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Tripadvisor’s website at Tripadvisor.com. To plan a visit to the museum, visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.