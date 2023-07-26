We have bookend book sales coming up in this Library Notebook, one at Rural Retreat today and the other at the Wythe County Public Library next weekend.

The Friends of the Rural Retreat Public Library are sponsoring a book sale today, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., at the library garage. Stock up on reading!

The Wythe County Public Library is offering Dungeons and Dragons gaming on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. This program is always growing. Drop in and see why.

The Wythe County Public Library also hosts some community programs, and one of them is this Friday. The Twisted Stitchers, where knitting and socializing come together, is Friday starting at 2 p.m.

Also Friday, and Saturday, the Friends of the Wythe County Library will host their monthly book sale in the little red bookshop behind the library in Wytheville. And don’t forget, there is always a smaller selection of used books and other items for sale inside.