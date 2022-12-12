High School Roundup

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 1-0 3-1
George Wythe 0-0 3-0
Fort Chiswell 0-0 3-0
Bland County 0-0 5-1
Grayson County 0-0 0-0
Giles 0-0 0-2
Galax 0-1 0-2
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Dec. 5
Galax at Graham (ppd/Jan. 11)
Tuesday Dec. 6
Fort Chiswell 63, Rural Retreat 53 OT
Auburn 73, Christiansburg 36
Grayson County at Chilhowie (ppd)
Wednesday Dec. 7
Alleghany NC 45, Galax 42
Thursday Dec. 8
Bland County 59, Eastern Montgomery 30
Carroll County at Grayson County (ppd)
Friday Dec. 9
James Monroe WV 71, Bland County 52
Narrows 57, Giles 28
Auburn 76, Galax 44
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell (ppd)
Abingdon at Grayson County (cancelled)
Saturday Dec. 10
Bland County 67, Giles 41
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tonight
Auburn at Bland County
Friday Dec. 16
Bland County at Galax
Monday Dec. 19
Narrows at Bland County
BOYS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (4-0) 59
Watters 0-2 0-0 0, James 10-17 4-6 24, Pauley 5-12 2-2 12, Nolley 4-11 2-3 12, Thompson 1-7 2-4 5, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-4 2, Boone 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Brady 0-1 2-2 2, Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 2-2 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21-58 14-23 59
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (n/a) 30
Bruce 1 1-5 3, Caldwell 2 0-0 6, Brown 2 0-0 4, Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Betz 1 0-2 3, Piredo 0 0-2 0, Underwood 5 0-0 11, Howard 0 3-5 3, Mello 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 11 4-14 30
Bland County 14 18 16 11–59
Eastern Montgomery 9 6 8 7–30
3-point goals: Nolley 2, Thompson, Caldwell 2, Betz, Underwood. BC 3-point shooting: (3-24) Watters 0-1, James 0-4, Pauley 0-4, Nolley 2-5, Thompson 1-5, Boone 0-1, Smith 0-3, Pennington 0-1. C rebounds: 30 (Pauley 9). BC assists: 8 (James 2, Johnson 2). BC steals: 12 (James 4). BC blocked shot: 1 (Johnson). Total fouls: BC 17, EM 17. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 30, Eastern Montgomery 9.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (4-1) 52
Watters 1-6 0-2 2, James 4-12 1-2 12, Pauley 4-13 2-2 12, Nolley 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 3-11 0-0 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Boone 5-9 0-0 13, Smith 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS 20-61 3-6 52
JAMES MONROE WV (1-0) 71
Burks 6 1-2 15, Mann 0 0-0 0, Baker 4 0-0 8, Allen 7 13-14 27, Fox 5 0-0 10, Charlton 1 0-0 3, Hunter 0 0-0 0, Hopkins 4 0-0 8. TOTALS 27 14-16 71
Bland County 16 7 12 17–52
James Monroe 14 17 23 17–71
3-point goals: James 3, Pauley 2, Johnson, Boone 3, Burks 2, Charlton. BC 3-point shooting; (9-26) Watters 0-1, James 3-5, Pauley 2-7, Thompson 0-5, Johnson 1-2, Boone 3-5, Smith 0-1. BC rebounds: 26 (Pauley 6, Thompson 6). BC assists: 12 (James 5). BC steals: 2 (Thompson, Johnson). BC blocked shots: 3 (Watters, Pauley, Thompson). Total fouls: BC 16, JM 9. Fouled out: none.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (5-1) 67
Watters 2-2 0-0 4, James 5-11 7-10 18, Pauley 2-8 0-0 6, Nolley 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 9-15 2-4 26, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Boone 1-3 2-2 5, L. Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Brady 1-1 0-0 3, N. Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-48 11-16 67
GILES (0-2) 41
B. Pennington 1 2-2 4, Hansen 3 0-0 6, Miller 0 1-2 1, Wilcoxson 3 0-0 6, Williams 4 0-0 10, Gillespie 0 0-0 0, Saunders 2 0-0 4, Price 0 0-0 0, Reed 1 0-0 3, B. Smith 0 0-0 0, Farrell 1 0-0 2, Munsey 1 0-0 3, Wallace 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 17 3-4 41
Bland County 9 28 17 13–67
Giles 11 16 5 9–41
3-point goals: James, Pauley 2, Thompson 6, Boone, L. Smith, Brady, Williams 2, Reed, Munsey. BC 3-point shooting: (12-26) James 1-1, Pauley 2-7, Nolley 0-1, Thompson 6-10, Johnson 0-1, Boone 1-2, L. Smith 1-2, Brady 1-1, N. Pennington 0-1. BC rebounds: 15 (James 3). BC assists: 11 (James 10). BC steals: 11 (James 4). BC blocked shots: 4 (Thompson 2). Total fouls: BC 11, Giles 10. Fouled out: none.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team District Overall
Galax 1-0 4-1
George Wythe 0-0 3-1
Bland County 0-0 3-2
Grayson County 0-0 2-1
Fort Chiswell 0-0 1-2
Giles 0-0 0-5
Auburn 0-1 0-4
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Dec. 5
Rad ford 30, Giles 19
Christiansburg 60, Auburn 43
Graham 50, Galax 42
Tuesday Dec. 6
Eastern Montgomery 55, Bland County 39
Rural Retreat 35, Fort Chiswell 33
Grayson County at Chilhowie (cancelled)
Wednesday Dec. 7
Galax 34, Alleghany NC 23
Eastern Montgomery 44, Auburn 30
George Wythe 64, Marion 58
Thursday Dec. 8
Bland County 57, James Monroe WV 53 OT
Narrows 56, Giles 42
Grayson County 58, Holston 53
Friday Dec. 9
Galax 34, Auburn 31
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell (ppd)
Saturday Dec. 10
Bland County 69, Narrows 46
James Monroe def. Giles (score unavailable)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday Dec. 16
Bland County at Galax
Monday Dec. 19
Narrows at Bland County
GIRLS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (1-2) 39
Rasnake 0-0 1-2 1, Sandlin 3-5 0-0 6, B. Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, M. Tindall 2-6 3-6 8, Dillow 2-11 2-2 6, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, C. Tindall 2-3 0-0 4, Crigger 0-1 0-0 0, Meadows 1-4 1-2 3, D. Sanders 5-7 1-3 11. TOTALS 15-38 8-15 39
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (3-1) 55
Underwood 8-8-14 25, Bower 3 2-2 8, Boone 1 0-0 2, Felty 0 0-0 0, Bruce 5 0-1 12, Roupe 1 0-0 2, Akers 1 0-1 2, Minalli 0 0-0 0, Gadd 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 21 10-18 55
Bland County 7 8 11 13–39
EastMont 15 9 18 13–55
3-point goals: M. Tindall, Underwood, Bruce 2. BC 3-point shooting: (1-4) M. Tindall 1-2, Dillow 0-1, Meadows 0-1. BC rebounds: 21 (D. Sanders 7). BC assists: 8 (Dillow 3). BC steals: 6 (M. Tindall 3). BC blocked shots: 11 (D. Sanders 5). Total fouls: BC 19, EM 14. Fouled out: B. Sanders. JV score: Bland County 44, Eastern Montgomery 21.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (2-2) 57
A. Rasnake 0-1 0-0 0, M. Tindall 6-16 11-19 23, D. Sanders 4-7 1-4 9, Dillow 3-7 2-3 8, B. Sanders 2-3 0-0 4, Sandlin 1-2 0-0 2, C. Tindall 0-0 1-4 1, Crigger 0-0 0-0 0, T. Worley 1-3 2-4 4, K. Worley 0-0 0-0 0, A. Meadows 1-3 2-4 4, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 19-43 19-38 57
JAMES MONROE WV (n/a) 53
Boroski 2 0-2 4, Hunnicutt 5 1-2 14, Hines 7 2-13 16, Shires 0 1-2 1, Bailey 3 1-3 7. Jones 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 2-2 2, Dunlap 2 0-2 4, M. Meadows 1 3-6 5, Clarke 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20 10-32 53
Bland County 10 13 10 15 9–57
James Monroe 16 4 13 15 5–53
3-point goals: Hunnicutt 3. BC 3-point shooting: (0-6) M. Tindall 0-4, Dillow 0-1, B. Sanders 0-1. BC rebounds: 41 (D. Sanders 11). BC assists: 4 (M. Tindall 2). BC steals: 15 (M. Tindall 7). BC blocked shots: 8 (D. Sanders 6). Total fouls: BC 26, JM 30. Fouled out: B. Sanders, Boroski, Hunnicutt, Hines, Dunlap, M. Meadows.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (3-2) 69
Sandlin 0-3 0-0 0, M. Tindall 7-8 1-3 15, D. Sanders 2-4 2-2 6, Dillow 8-11 5-6 21, B. Sanders 2-4 0-0 4, A. Rasnake 0-2 0-0 0, K. Worley 6-7 0-0 13, C. Tindall 0-2 0-0 0, Crigger 0-1 0-0 0, T. Worley 3-9 3-6 9, Thompson 0-0 1-2 1, M. Rasnake 0-0 0-0 0, Meadows 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-52 12-19 69
NARROWS (n/a) 46
Helvey 2 0-0 5, Robertson 2 4-5 10, Spencer 7 6-8 20, Howard 0 0-2 0, Cook 0 0-0 0, Ludwig 0 0-0 0, E. Bowles 2 0-2 4, South 0 3-6 3, Johnson 2 0-2 4, R. Bowles 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 13-25 46
Bland County 11 22 20 16–69
Narrows 9 15 12 10–46
3-point goals: K. Worley, Helvey, Robertson 2. BC 3-point shooting: (1-7) Sandlin 0-2, Dillow 0-1, A. Rasnake 0-1, K. Worley 1-2, T. Worley 0-1. BC rebounds: 26 (M. Tindall 10). BC assists: 13 (M. Tindall 5). BC steals: 12 (M. Tindall 3). BC blocked shots: 11 (D. Sanders 7). Total fouls: BC 19, Narrows 17. Fouled out: none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Wednesday Dec. 7
Bland County 48, Grayson County 34 (boys)
Grayson County 30, Bland County 22 (girls)
FOOTBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Saturday Dec. 10
Class 1 state playoffs
At Salem Municipal Stadium, Salem
Championship final
Riverheads 49, George Wythe 27
*Riverheads wins seventh consecutive state championship and 10th since 2000.
*George Wythe denied in its quest for a third state championship