 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High School Roundup

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Team                     District Overall

Auburn                  1-0          3-1

George Wythe      0-0          3-0

Fort Chiswell        0-0          3-0

Bland County       0-0          5-1

Grayson County   0-0          0-0

Giles                       0-0          0-2

Galax                      0-1          0-2

GAME RESULTS--

People are also reading…

Monday Dec. 5

Galax at Graham (ppd/Jan. 11)

Tuesday Dec. 6

Fort Chiswell 63, Rural Retreat 53 OT

Auburn 73, Christiansburg 36

Grayson County at Chilhowie (ppd)

Wednesday Dec. 7

Alleghany NC 45, Galax 42

Thursday Dec. 8

Bland County 59, Eastern Montgomery 30

Carroll County at Grayson County (ppd)

Friday Dec. 9

James Monroe WV 71, Bland County 52

Narrows 57, Giles 28        

Auburn 76, Galax 44

George Wythe at Fort Chiswell (ppd)

Abingdon at Grayson County (cancelled)

Saturday Dec. 10

Bland County 67, Giles 41

UPCOMING GAMES--

Tonight

Auburn at Bland County

Friday Dec. 16

Bland County at Galax

Monday Dec. 19

Narrows at Bland County

BOYS BOX SCORES

BLAND COUNTY (4-0) 59

Watters 0-2 0-0 0, James 10-17 4-6 24, Pauley 5-12 2-2 12, Nolley 4-11 2-3 12, Thompson 1-7 2-4 5, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-4 2, Boone 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Brady 0-1 2-2 2, Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 2-2 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21-58 14-23 59

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (n/a) 30

Bruce 1 1-5 3, Caldwell 2 0-0 6, Brown 2 0-0 4, Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Betz 1 0-2 3, Piredo 0 0-2 0, Underwood 5 0-0 11, Howard 0 3-5 3, Mello 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 11 4-14 30

Bland County                       14 18 16 11–59

Eastern Montgomery          9 6 8 7–30

3-point goals: Nolley 2, Thompson, Caldwell 2, Betz, Underwood. BC 3-point shooting: (3-24) Watters 0-1, James 0-4, Pauley 0-4, Nolley 2-5, Thompson 1-5, Boone 0-1, Smith 0-3, Pennington 0-1. C rebounds: 30 (Pauley 9). BC assists: 8 (James 2, Johnson 2). BC steals: 12 (James 4). BC blocked shot: 1 (Johnson). Total fouls: BC 17, EM 17. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 30, Eastern Montgomery 9.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (4-1) 52

Watters 1-6 0-2 2, James 4-12 1-2 12, Pauley 4-13 2-2 12, Nolley 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 3-11 0-0 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Boone 5-9 0-0 13, Smith 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS 20-61 3-6 52

JAMES MONROE WV (1-0) 71

Burks 6 1-2 15, Mann 0 0-0 0, Baker 4 0-0 8, Allen 7 13-14 27, Fox 5 0-0 10, Charlton 1 0-0 3, Hunter 0 0-0 0, Hopkins 4 0-0 8. TOTALS 27 14-16 71

Bland County       16 7 12 17–52

James Monroe      14 17 23 17–71

3-point goals: James 3, Pauley 2, Johnson, Boone 3, Burks 2, Charlton. BC 3-point shooting; (9-26) Watters 0-1, James 3-5, Pauley 2-7, Thompson 0-5, Johnson 1-2, Boone 3-5, Smith 0-1. BC rebounds: 26 (Pauley 6, Thompson 6). BC assists: 12 (James 5). BC steals: 2 (Thompson, Johnson). BC blocked shots: 3 (Watters, Pauley, Thompson). Total fouls: BC 16, JM 9. Fouled out: none.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (5-1) 67

Watters 2-2 0-0 4, James 5-11 7-10 18, Pauley 2-8 0-0 6, Nolley 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 9-15 2-4 26, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Boone 1-3 2-2 5, L. Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Brady 1-1 0-0 3, N. Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-48 11-16 67

GILES (0-2) 41

B. Pennington 1 2-2 4, Hansen 3 0-0 6, Miller 0 1-2 1, Wilcoxson 3 0-0 6, Williams 4 0-0 10, Gillespie 0 0-0 0, Saunders 2 0-0 4, Price 0 0-0 0, Reed 1 0-0 3, B. Smith 0 0-0 0, Farrell 1 0-0 2, Munsey 1 0-0 3, Wallace 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 17 3-4 41

Bland County       9 28 17 13–67

Giles                       11 16 5 9–41

3-point goals: James, Pauley 2, Thompson 6, Boone, L. Smith, Brady, Williams 2, Reed, Munsey. BC 3-point shooting: (12-26) James 1-1, Pauley 2-7, Nolley 0-1, Thompson 6-10, Johnson 0-1, Boone 1-2, L. Smith 1-2, Brady 1-1, N. Pennington 0-1. BC rebounds: 15 (James 3). BC assists: 11 (James 10). BC steals: 11 (James 4). BC blocked shots: 4 (Thompson 2). Total fouls: BC 11, Giles 10. Fouled out: none.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Team                     District Overall

Galax                      1-0          4-1

George Wythe      0-0          3-1

Bland County       0-0          3-2

Grayson County   0-0          2-1

Fort Chiswell        0-0          1-2

Giles                       0-0          0-5

Auburn                  0-1          0-4

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Dec. 5

Rad ford 30, Giles 19

Christiansburg 60, Auburn 43

Graham 50, Galax 42

Tuesday Dec. 6

Eastern Montgomery 55, Bland County 39

Rural Retreat 35, Fort Chiswell 33

Grayson County at Chilhowie (cancelled)

Wednesday Dec. 7

Galax 34, Alleghany NC 23

Eastern Montgomery 44, Auburn 30

George Wythe 64, Marion 58

Thursday Dec. 8

Bland County 57, James Monroe WV 53 OT

Narrows 56, Giles 42

Grayson County 58, Holston 53

Friday Dec. 9

Galax 34, Auburn 31

George Wythe at Fort Chiswell (ppd)

Saturday Dec. 10

Bland County 69, Narrows 46

James Monroe def. Giles (score unavailable)

UPCOMING GAMES--

Friday Dec. 16

Bland County at Galax

Monday Dec. 19

Narrows at Bland County

GIRLS BOX SCORES

BLAND COUNTY (1-2) 39

Rasnake 0-0 1-2 1, Sandlin 3-5 0-0 6, B. Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, M. Tindall 2-6 3-6 8, Dillow 2-11 2-2 6, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, C. Tindall 2-3 0-0 4, Crigger 0-1 0-0 0, Meadows 1-4 1-2 3, D. Sanders 5-7 1-3 11. TOTALS 15-38 8-15 39

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (3-1) 55

Underwood 8-8-14 25, Bower 3 2-2 8, Boone 1 0-0 2, Felty 0 0-0 0, Bruce 5 0-1 12, Roupe 1 0-0 2, Akers 1 0-1 2, Minalli 0 0-0 0, Gadd 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 21 10-18 55

Bland County       7 8 11 13–39

EastMont               15 9 18 13–55

3-point goals: M. Tindall, Underwood, Bruce 2. BC 3-point shooting: (1-4) M. Tindall 1-2, Dillow 0-1, Meadows 0-1. BC rebounds: 21 (D. Sanders 7). BC assists: 8 (Dillow 3). BC steals: 6 (M. Tindall 3). BC blocked shots: 11 (D. Sanders 5). Total fouls: BC 19, EM 14. Fouled out: B. Sanders. JV score: Bland County 44, Eastern Montgomery 21.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (2-2) 57

A. Rasnake 0-1 0-0 0, M. Tindall 6-16 11-19 23, D. Sanders 4-7 1-4 9, Dillow 3-7 2-3 8, B. Sanders 2-3 0-0 4, Sandlin 1-2 0-0 2, C. Tindall 0-0 1-4 1, Crigger 0-0 0-0 0, T. Worley 1-3 2-4 4, K. Worley 0-0 0-0 0, A. Meadows 1-3 2-4 4, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 19-43 19-38 57

JAMES MONROE WV (n/a) 53

Boroski 2 0-2 4, Hunnicutt 5 1-2 14, Hines 7 2-13 16, Shires 0 1-2 1, Bailey 3 1-3 7. Jones 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 2-2 2, Dunlap 2 0-2 4, M. Meadows 1 3-6 5, Clarke 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20 10-32 53

Bland County       10 13 10 15 9–57

James Monroe      16 4 13 15 5–53

3-point goals: Hunnicutt 3. BC 3-point shooting: (0-6) M. Tindall 0-4, Dillow 0-1, B. Sanders 0-1. BC rebounds: 41 (D. Sanders 11). BC assists: 4 (M. Tindall 2). BC steals: 15 (M. Tindall 7). BC blocked shots: 8 (D. Sanders 6). Total fouls: BC 26, JM 30. Fouled out: B. Sanders, Boroski, Hunnicutt, Hines, Dunlap, M. Meadows.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (3-2) 69

Sandlin 0-3 0-0 0, M. Tindall 7-8 1-3 15, D. Sanders 2-4 2-2 6, Dillow 8-11 5-6 21, B. Sanders 2-4 0-0 4, A. Rasnake 0-2 0-0 0, K. Worley 6-7 0-0 13, C. Tindall 0-2 0-0 0, Crigger 0-1 0-0 0, T. Worley 3-9 3-6 9, Thompson 0-0 1-2 1, M. Rasnake 0-0 0-0 0, Meadows 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-52 12-19 69

NARROWS (n/a) 46

Helvey 2 0-0 5, Robertson 2 4-5 10, Spencer 7 6-8 20, Howard 0 0-2 0, Cook 0 0-0 0, Ludwig 0 0-0 0, E. Bowles 2 0-2 4, South 0 3-6 3, Johnson 2 0-2 4, R. Bowles 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 13-25 46

Bland County       11 22 20 16–69

Narrows                9 15 12 10–46

3-point goals: K. Worley, Helvey, Robertson 2. BC 3-point shooting: (1-7) Sandlin 0-2, Dillow 0-1, A. Rasnake 0-1, K. Worley 1-2, T. Worley 0-1. BC rebounds: 26 (M. Tindall 10). BC assists: 13 (M. Tindall 5). BC steals: 12 (M. Tindall 3). BC blocked shots: 11 (D. Sanders 7). Total fouls: BC 19, Narrows 17. Fouled out: none.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Wednesday Dec. 7

Bland County 48, Grayson County 34 (boys)

Grayson County 30, Bland County 22 (girls)

 

FOOTBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Saturday Dec. 10

Class 1 state playoffs

At Salem Municipal Stadium, Salem

Championship final

Riverheads 49, George Wythe 27

*Riverheads wins seventh consecutive state championship and 10th since 2000.

*George Wythe denied in its quest for a third state championship

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few ye…