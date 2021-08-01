This beautiful historic mansion, constructed in 1859, is situated on a 3-acre lot within walking distance of the Tazewell main street area. It contains 10 beautiful bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a well-appointed kitchen, a luxurious dining room, a comfortable living room, and a sunny game room. The interior of the house is focused around a large central hallway serving as the main avenue of traffic and providing entrance to the adjacent rooms. Three bedrooms are situated on the ground floor, along with the kitchen, dining room, living room, and game room. The central hallway flows into a wide staircase that provides access to an upper landing area where you find a cozy sitting area and access to three more of the bedrooms before ascending to the second floor. This is one of a kind--call today!
10 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $2,000,000
