The Virginia DMV is expanding its menu of online options on its newly designed website. Qualified vehicle buyers and sellers now have the ability to transfer vehicle ownership electronically. The electronic titling (e-titling) program gives an individual selling a vehicle to an individual buyer the ability to transfer the title through DMV’s website.

The seller, buyer, and vehicle must meet certain requirements in order to take advantage of the e-titling program. Requirements for e-title transfer include:

Buyer and seller must be Virginia residents with myDMV accounts;

Sale is one owner to one buyer;

No liens present on the title;

No holds on customers’ accounts;

Sale for a passenger vehicle (car, sport utility vehicle, truck; no trailers, mopeds or all-terrain vehicles).

“The next time you buy a car from someone who isn’t a dealer, you may be able to transfer ownership without having to go to a DMV office,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “With the launch of our reimagined website, we continue to look for innovative ways that allow Virginians to take care of their DMV business anytime and anywhere.”

For a complete list of e-titling requirements, visit dmv.virginia.gov/etitle.