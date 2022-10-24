 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halloween in Oz

Smyth County kicked off its Halloween celebrations Saturday evening when the Chamber of Commerce hosted a Wizard of Oz-themed event featuring trunk or treating, games, a costume contest, photos and more. To learn about more upcoming Halloween activities, please see our Community Calendar in this edition.

