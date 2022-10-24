Halloween in Oz

Smyth County kicked off its Halloween celebrations Saturday evening when the Chamber of Commerce hosted a Wizard of Oz-themed event featuring trunk or treating, games, a costume contest, photos and more. To learn about more upcoming Halloween activities, please see our Community Calendar in this edition.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SPorter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today