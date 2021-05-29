Bike races underway in Richlands

Richlands, Va. – Bicyclists from several states will be on the streets and roadways of Richlands and Tazewell County this Memorial Day weekend.

Chasing the Wild Boar officially kicked off this morning, (May 29), at the Farmer’s Market and races will continue through May 31.

Jeremiah Hover, with Cycling USA said some of the top junior racers in the country are on hand for these races. The three day event has drawn 140 riders from 10 different teams.

Seth White, one of the event organizers said motels across the area are filled with riders, family members, coaches and race officials. May 30 action will feature long distance racing, with courses ranging up to 100 miles.

Memorial Day races will all be confined to the streets of Richlands. White encouraged citizens to come out and watch the races encourage the riders. He said cowbells will be available for spectators to ring during the Memorial Day events.

Race routes are available on Strava at the following links: Chasing the Wild Boar 2021 (Juniors 10-14 and 15-18, Men and Women): The White Trillium Individual Time Trial https://www.strava.com/routes/2820388597610741500 Chasing the Wild Boar 2021 (All categories except for Juniors): Baptist Valley Time Trial https://www.strava.com/routes/2820372133474417452 Chasing the Wild Boar 2021 Road Race https://www.strava.com/routes/2823276876206411684 Chasing the Wild Boar 2021 (All Categories): Richlands Criterium https://www.strava.com/routes/23857700