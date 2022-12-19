OUR VIEW: Shameful (copy) (copy) (copy)

All government records are presumed to be open. That’s the basis for the entire Freedom of Information Act. Exemptions carved out in the law allow custodians to deny access and information under specific circumstances.

Let’s start there.

Questions started flying at the Virginia State Police moments after the world found out that a now-deceased former trooper was involved in a cross-country triple slaying that left three members of a California family dead.

Austin Lee Edwards, who at the time was serving as a deputy in Washington County, reportedly “catfished” a teenaged girl online before driving to California, where he killed her grandfather, grandmother and mother and set their house on fire before killing himself with his service weapon during a chase.

In the ensuing days, more information trickled out concerning Edwards. He’d been admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Bristol after threatening himself and his father in 2016. An Abingdon Police report from that time detailed that Edwards was held on an emergency custody order and temporary detention order.

The questions for police weren’t fun or comfortable, but they were important.

At first, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Edwards didn’t disclose any information during his pre-hiring interview that would disqualify him from employment. She also said that “human error” led to an “incomplete database query,” which caused Edwards’ application to not be fully scrutinized.

According to reports that have surfaced since, Edwards told an interviewer he had voluntarily checked himself in to a psychiatric hospital.

We assume that a self-admit for psychiatric care doesn’t disqualify a candidate for law enforcement, which is understandable. And we assume that the “incomplete database query” Geller referenced was her agency not uncovering the detention or custody orders brought on by the 2016 violent episode.

We have to make assumptions because Geller has refused to release 247 pages of personnel records concerning Edwards’ stint as a trooper.

Geller earlier assured us that the Virginia State Police “conducts a thorough background check as part of its mandatory hiring process for entry into the academy,” and that candidates’ backgrounds, criminal histories and other things are investigated fully. When asked for access to parts or all of Edwards’ personnel information, though, Geller said the information sought was exempt from mandatory disclosure.

The important word there is “mandatory.” The Virginia State Police can, at its discretion, release the information. The section of the law Geller cited specifically states that.

Which brings us back to the beginning.

All records should be presumed to be open. Yes, exemptions for personnel records exist and are reasonable; however, the exemptions are protections for the personnel, not the public body or agency holding the records. Since Edwards is now deceased, he no longer has a right to privacy, and his personnel records should be open to the public. That’s not to mention that Edwards is suspected of a horrific crime that left a California community in ruins. There is significant public interest in getting to the bottom of what went awry to allow such a man to carry a gun and a badge.

At this point, the VSP refusing absolute transparency is less about protecting personnel records and more about protecting the agency from more uncomfortable questions.

And it’s shameful.