Community Calendar

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

SCION WOOD WORKSHOP. On Saturday, Jan. 28, at noon at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St. in Wytheville, David Danner, with the Wythe Bland Region Master Gardeners, will present a free workshop on collecting Scion wood. He will explain how it is needed to start new trees from favorite apple trees that are reaching the end of their productive lives. Scion wood needs to be collected and stored during the dormant season and then grafted in the early spring to grow new trees. Grafting will be done in a later workshop. For more information, call or text David Danner at 276-223-7773.

FREE WEBINAR ON HOUSING RIGHTS. An upcoming free webinar will focus on the right to housing and Virginia tenant rights and responsibilities. Hosted by the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society (SVLAS), the webinar will address Virginia and federal laws that assist landlords, tenants, and homeowners with issues surrounding housing access. Set for Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., individuals must register at www.svlas.org/virginiatenants.com or go to the society’s website, www.svlas.org, and navigate to News & Events. The session will be presented by Daniel Rezai and Kristi Murray, SVLAS staff attorneys. Anyone who needs assistance with registering or would like more information may contact Gary Cody at gcody@svlas.org or 276-783-8300 Ext. 2011.

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

WOOLLY MAMMOTH DAY. The annual Woolly Mammoth Day is set for Jan. 28. The festivities include breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Northwood High School cafeteria and then move outdoors for Woolly’s prediction about winter’s length. Tickets are $10 and will be pre-sold at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians and the Saltville Town Hall. The event is a fundraiser for the Saltville museum.

COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 1-3 p.m. Feeding Southwest Virginia will host a community food distribution at the Saltville Lifetime Wellness Center parking lot at 345 Palmer Ave. The distribution is for Virginia residents only. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, contact Matt Thompson at 276-628-9266 Ext. 8015 or mthompson@feedingswva.org.

FUNNIEST MAN IN AMERICA. The Lincoln Theatre in Marion will host comedian James Gregory, self-dubbed the Funniest Man in America, on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for premium seats are $58 and orchestra and balcony seats are $44. Visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.

CONCERT SERIES RETURNS. The Wytheville Concert Series will welcome back Washington and Lee faculty, Anna Billias, piano, and Julia Goudimova, cello, on Friday, Feb. 3, for a concert at 7 p.m. in Snyder Auditorium at Wytheville Community College. The performances will include romantic selections from Grieg’s famous “Peer Gynt” and “Holberg Suite.” Violinist Kevin Matheson will perform with Billias and Goudimova with one of Beethoven’s most celebrated chamber works, the “Ghost Trio” and Grieg’s dramatic and lyrical “Violin Sonata No. 3.” Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Wytheville Concert Series and the Wytheville Community College Food Bank.

SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS. Emily Portman as Loretta Lynn will be among the guests for the next Song of the Mountains concert taping at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.

WINTER MARKET. The Marion Farmers Market will host a winter market on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. until noon.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

HONORARY DEGREE COMMITTEE. The Wytheville Community College Board Honorary Degree Committee will meet on Monday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at WCC’s Wytheville campus in the President’s Conference Room in Bland Hall, Room 238, at 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville. The meeting will enter into closed session pursuant to section 2.23711(A)(11) of the Code of Virginia to consider the awarding of an honorary degree.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.