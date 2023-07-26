Hungry Mother State Park is ready to celebrate August with a variety of summer activities.

Mondays

6:30 p.m. — Forest Therapy: Join volunteer Tina Hayes to take some time to use nature for relaxation and refuel yourself with a program designed to calm the mind. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free. (No program Aug. 7.)

Tuesdays 3 p.m. — Feeding Frenzy: Hungry Mother is home to three resident animals. One of their favorite activities is chowing down on some tasty lunch. Watch the animals enjoy their grub. Meet at the Discovery Center. Free. (No program Aug. 29.)

3 p.m. — Art Never Hurt: Join Renee Wienecke to explore nature through an artistic lens. Discover salamanders in nature and then paint one to take home. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free. (Aug. 29 only.)

6 p.m. — SUP Yoga by Whitetop Yoga: Join Yoga instructor Kelly Blevins to experience a more engaged form of yoga while striking poses on a Stand Up Paddleboard out on the lake. Meet at the Dock ‘n Shop. Pre-register at 276-492-6901 for payment.

9 p.m. — Full Moon Canoe Tour: (Aug. 1 only.) Enjoy the full moon over the lake. The group will paddle a small portion of the lake and then land on the beach. While enjoying a campfire, the group will try to call in an owl and then paddle back to the dock. Must be at least 6 years of age. $10/person. Pre-register at the Discovery Center. Meet at the Dock ‘n Shop.

Wednesdays 9 a.m. — Frog Hop: Come search for frogs while learning about them. Then make an origami craft to take home. Meet at the boat ramp off of Mitchell Valley Road. Free.

11 a.m. — Cornhole Hustlers: Try to beat park interpreters in cornhole. Meet at the beach. Free.

1 p.m. — Wilderness Survival Skills: Join an interpreter to learn how to stay safe in the wilderness and learn a useful skill, such as knot tying or fire building. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead. Free.

3 p.m. — Snake! Conquer fears and learn about one of the most misunderstood animals on earth. Meet at the Discovery Center to learn about different snakes and how they benefit us and the environment. Free.

7 p.m. — Paddle in the Park: Canoe the lake at its most scenic and learn a little history of how the lake began. Must be at least 6 years of age. $10/person. Pre-register at the Discovery Center. Meet at the Dock ‘n Shop.

Thursdays 9 a.m. — Yoga by Whitetop Yoga: Join Yoga instructor Kelly Blevins to experience the calming benefits of yoga in a natural setting. Meet at the beach. The class is for any experience level. Pre-register at 276-492-6901 for payment.

11 a.m. — The Elusive Spider: Learn how spiders aren’t as bad as many people think and make a craft to take home. Meet at the beach. Free.

1 p.m. — Pine Cone Owls: Find out “whoooooos” in the park and make a little critter to take home. Meet at the beach. Free.

3 p.m. — Trick Your Stick. Hungry Mother has more than 17 miles of trails within the park. Customize a hiking stick. (Sticks and other materials provided.) Meet at the Discovery Center. $3/person.

8:30 p.m. — Let’s Get to the Bottom of This: Park staff will answer questions about what types of fish live in the lake and light up the viewing pond. Meet at the boat ramp off Mitchell Valley Rd. Free. (No program Aug. 24.)

8:30 p.m. — Bat Wagon: Take a wagon ride through the park while looking for bats as it starts to get dark in one of the park’s most popular programs. Pre-register at the Discovery Center. Meet at the Discovery Center. $3/person. (Aug. 24 only.)

Fridays

9 a.m. — Early Morning Bird Hike: Join volunteer Mike Evans to wander the park for a look at various birds. Meet at the Discovery Center. Free.

11 a.m. — The Bear Truth: Stop by the interpreter’s table at the beach to learn some fun facts about bears and feel a real bear pelt. Free.

1 p.m. — Let It Bee: What do native insects have in common with the plants around here? And why are bees and insects so important? Buzz on over to the boat ramp off Mitchell Valley Road and participate in activities as participants learn why sometimes we should let them bee! Free.

3 p.m. — Apex Predators: There are lots of predators in the world, but what does it take to reach the top of the food chain? Learn about the top predators here in Appalachia, meet one alive and up close and explore various examples from around the world and throughout time. Meet at the Discovery Center. Free.

7 p.m. — Music in the Park: Bring a chair to the Gazebo to enjoy the sounds of local artists. Sponsored by local businesses and Friends of Hungry Mother. Free.

Saturdays

9 a.m. — Fishing FUNdamentals: Learn the basics of fishing, as well as tips to enjoy the sport. All equipment is provided, but individuals may bring their own. Meet at the boat ramp off Mitchell Valley Road. Free.

11 a.m. — Who, What, Where in the Water: Join an interpreter at the Fishing Pier behind the Beach Playground as to make an underwater scope to see if participants can find any animals in the lake. Wear shoes that are OK to get wet. Free.

1 p.m. — Survival Bracelets: Ever wonder why they’re called “survival” bracelets? Find out why and make a paracord bracelet to take home. Meet at the Discovery Center. $3 per person.

3 p.m. — Tree-mendous Mountain Biking or Hiking: Trees provide shade, oxygen and habitats for animals. Participants will be either hiking or biking with Virginia Master Naturalist Mark Archibald to check out various trees on the Lake Trail. The length of the event will vary due to participants and their abilities. Bring a bike and helmet (must wear). Meet at Parking Lot 6. Free (Hiking – Aug. 12 and 26 or Biking – Aug. 19.)

7 p.m. — The Tools that Built Us: All of park facilities back in the 1930s were built by hand. Meet at the campfire pit behind Shelter 3 to see what tools the CCC would have used to build our park. Free. (No program Aug. 5.)

8 p.m. — Welcome Y’all Campfire: After the tool demonstration, settle in for s’mores and a story at a campfire. Meet at the Campfire Pit behind Shelter 3. Free. (No Program Aug. 5.)

Sundays 9 a.m. — Early Morning Kayak Tour: Spend the morning with an interpreter kayaking and learning about the park and its natural resources. Must be at least 8 years old. Pre-register at the Discovery Center. $10/person.

11 a.m. — Seed Bombs 80% of all plants are pollinated by animal pollinators. Plants have evolved in particular areas right along with their animal pollinators. Let’s help out r pollinators by slinging some homemade seed bombs into grassy areas. Meet at the boat ramp off of Mitchell Valley Road. Free.

1 p.m. — Origami Seed Pots: Make a recycled flower pot out of newspaper, plant some native seeds and then take it home to attract Monarch Butterflies. Meet at the beach. Free.

