The Virginia High School League has announced its 2022-23 boys basketball honors for the 2022-23 season. Class 1 state champion Lancaster swept the top two spots as sophomore Troy Henderson has been named as player of the year and Dwayne Pinn as coach of the year for the unbeaten Red Devils, who completed a perfect season at 29-0. The championship was Lancaster’s third all-time to go along with titles in 2012 and 2018.

Joining Henderson on first team was Chaevon Torrance of Franklin, Kolier Pruett of Narrows, Connor Lane of Twin Springs, Tyson Henderson of Lancaster, Nick Millirons of Auburn, Stuart Hunt of Altavista, and Reed Kirtner of state runner-up George Wythe.

Named to the second team was Jake Hall of PH-Glade Spring, Coahan Gordon of Auburn, Ichl Layne of Middlesex, Bennett Bowers of Buffalo Gap, Tae Lagetto of Mathews, Cameron Paul of Carver Academy, Jayden Boyd of Altavista, and Jonah Looney of Grundy.

Class 1 girls basketball honors revealed by the VHSL, Jackson, Moore honored

The Virginia High School League announced last Friday its 2022-23 Class 1 girls’ basketball honors. Topping the list as player of the year is Twin Valley senior Haylee Moore while Rappahannock County’s Jeff Atkins was named coach of the year following his team’s state championship win over Eastside. As first time champions, his Panthers finished the season with a 21-7 won-loss record.

Joining Moore on first team is Fort Chiswell sophomore Blair Jackson along with Candace Slaw of Rappahannock, Na’Kyla Bradley of William Campbell, Azzy Hammons of Eastside, Summer Shakleford of Rappahannock County, Lilly Underwood of Eastern Montgomery, and Ziyanna King of King & Queen Central.

Rural Retreat senior Brelyn Moore was among eight players selected to the second team. She is joined by Anna Claytor of Parry McCluer, Jaylah Mercer of Essex, Hannah Coffman of Buffalo Gap, Sarah Williams of John I. Burton, Ariana Picot of Franklin, Nakilya West of Rappahannock, and Maddie Bruce of Eastern Montgomery.