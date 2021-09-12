 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $319,500

4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $319,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $319,500

The house on a hill! Check out this 4bd 3.5ba home with partially finished basement on Sand Mountain. Home offers a large master suite, 9' ceilings, and a large theater room with a 110" wall screen! A very spacious home with an open floor plan and open deck to entertain and take in the scenery. Love nature? This property backs up to the "Big Survey" which offers great hunting, hiking, and exploring. Being on an elevated lot offers some amazing long range views as well. Located just minutes from downtown Wytheville makes this a neat property with a country setting.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keeping Smyth strong
Community

Keeping Smyth strong

Smyth Strong isn’t just a catchy slogan. To three women who stood before the county’s board of supervisors at its Aug. 26 meeting it’s a reali…

Saltville EMS moving forward
Community

Saltville EMS moving forward

Progress has been positive and significant since the town of Saltville took ownership of the Saltville Rescue Squad, now Saltville EMS, in July.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics