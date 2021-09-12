4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $319,500

The house on a hill! Check out this 4bd 3.5ba home with partially finished basement on Sand Mountain. Home offers a large master suite, 9' ceilings, and a large theater room with a 110" wall screen! A very spacious home with an open floor plan and open deck to entertain and take in the scenery. Love nature? This property backs up to the "Big Survey" which offers great hunting, hiking, and exploring. Being on an elevated lot offers some amazing long range views as well. Located just minutes from downtown Wytheville makes this a neat property with a country setting.