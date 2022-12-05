Smyth basketball roundup

George Wythe 49, Patrick Henry 12

McKenzie Tate tallied 16 points – four more than Patrick Henry’s entire team – as the George Wythe Maroons managed a losers bracket win in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off tournament.

Jordan Cannoy added 10 points for GW, which led 18-0 after one quarter and 27-2 at halftime.

Avery Maiden led PH with six points.

Marion 44, John Battle 38

The Scarlet Hurricanes recorded their first win of the season in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off tournament.

Northwood 67, Patrick Henry 64

Sam Rhea (18 points), Owen Doane (16 points) and Caleb Havins (13 points) were the leaders for Northwood as the Panthers rallied for a win in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic.

Jake Hall pumped in a game-high 27 points for PH, which led 51-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Eastside 57, Northwood 34

Eli McCoy and Shawn Mullins each scored 15 points as Eastside earned a consolation win in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic.

Ben Sutherland added 10 points for the Spartans.