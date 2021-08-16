 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $110,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $110,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $110,000

Double Gates area. Priced to sell! Awesome Move-in condition 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with large country kitchen Cottage includes a Great very nice extra lot also! Covered front porch and large covered back deck! Lots of storage in the lower level. Very easy and convenient location. Motivated Seller will offer unto $5000 in closing cost assistance with acceptable offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics