Unsurpassed craftsmanship & materials combine to create stunning living spaces within this pristine home. The original 1925Mediterranean Spanish style home underwent a complete modification to bring about a French flair style in 2007. The gourmet kitchen showcaseschef's grade Sub Zero and Wolf high end appliances, custom designer cabinetry and an oversized island. British luxe details & designed combined withelegant finishes to make this kitchen one that you will not want to leave. The master retreat is another highlight of this home, the spacious great roomfeatures a fireplace, sitting area and entertainment center. The master bath is impressive, complete with a tranquil soaking jet tub, separate spashower and lavatory and dual vanities & 2 walk-in closets. Three guest bedrooms all with ensuite baths occupy the main level. The upper level & lowerlevel offer many more luxuries. This true one-of-a-kind home sets your spirits high and shouldn't be missed!