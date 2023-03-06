Junior guard Taylor Clay burned the cords for 38 points and Eastside used a 9-0 run closing the first half to break open a close game before cruising through the second half to a 71-49 win over Fort Chiswell in a Class 1 girls’ basketball quarterfinal game held on Friday at Carroll County High School in Hillsville.

The Spartans, who led wire-to-wire, also had Alexis Carter chip in 12 points to the win as Eastside improved to 23-5 for the season. Sophomore guard Azzy Hammons was held 12 points below her average as she bucketed nine points.

The game was close throughout most of the first half. Eastside held a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter behind 11 points from Clay. The Spartans led 9-4 on an inbounds layup by Clay with 4:04 remaining in the period but Fort Chiswell rebounded to close to 11-10 on consecutive threes by Lindsay Adams a minute later. A Hammons free throw and a Clay layup off a steal reopened the Eastside gap.

In the second stanza, Clay added nine points and the Spartans outshot the Pioneers 21-13 to go into halftime on top 35-24. With the game tied 22-22 at the 3:09 mark, Eastside’s Reagan McCoy scored off a feed from Hammons to break the deadlock and the Spartans weren’t really challenged thereafter. Leading 26-24 at the 1:36 mark, the Spartans ended the period on a 9-0 burst that included three baskets off steals in the final 29 seconds of the half.

Eastside kept the offense cranking during the third period as it rolled over the Pioneers 23-11, getting 10 more points from Clay that included a pair of triples. The Spartans opened the quarter with a 10-5 run and led 45-29 midway the chapter when Carter sank a pair of free throws. Putbacks by Clay and Shelby Stanley opened the lead to 49-29 with 3:23 left and the game was never in doubt from there.

Getting back-to-back treys from Kaylie Rasnick and Clay, the first by Rasnick at the 2:25 mark of the third, Eastside went to the fourth quarter on top 58-35. The Spartans sealed the victory by hitting nine of 11 free throws down the stretch to win going away. The largest Eastide lead came on a Stanley stickback with 4:21 left in the game that made it 65-40.

The Pioneers, whose season ended with 20 wins and nine losses, got 18 points by Blair Jackson and 16 off the bench by Adams. Adams was money for Fort Chiswell as she tossed in five of the Pioneers’ 10 three-pointers.

With the win, Eastside advanced to the state semifinals for a rematch with familiar foe John I. Burton, which scored a 68-47 win over Eastern Montgomery. The teams battled for the fifth time this season at UVa-Wise.

Fort Chiswell was in the state tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season in which it defeated Altavista 45-33 in the quarterfinals before losing in the semifinals to Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 80-65. Northwood would win the state title that season by edging ARGS 57-52 in the championship final.

EASTSIDE (71)

Stanley 3 0-0 6, Carter 5 2-2 12, McCoy 1 1-4 3, Hammons 3 3-4 9, Clay 14 8-11 38, Rasnick 1 0-0 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27 14-21 71

FORT CHISWELL (49)

M. King 2 0-0 6, K. King 3 0-2 6, Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Jackson 5 6-10 18, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Akers 0 0-0 0, Viars 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 3, Adams 5 1-2 16. TOTALS 16 7-14 49

Eastside 14 21 23 13–71

Fort Chiswell 11 13 11 14–49

3-point goals: Clay 2, Rasnick, M. King 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Adams 5. Total fouls: Eastside 14, Fort Chiswell 17. Fouled out: Robinson.