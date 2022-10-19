Stay warm with butternut squash this fall

From soup to salad to macaroni and cheese, butternut squash seems to be this fall’s trendy vegetable! Perhaps you have seen the bright orange veggie popping up on your social media and are unsure if its really good for you or how to prepare it. Butternut squash is a very convenient vegetable to stock up on as it keeps for several months when stored in a cool spot (Wadyka, 2021). On average, there are about 80 calories in one cup of cooked butternut squash, 22 grams carbohydrates, and 4 grams of sugar (Wadyka, 2021). It is also a great source of Vitamin A with 1 cup providing 127% of your daily value (Wadyka, 2021). Vitamin A is important for overall growth, vision, reproduction, and immunity (Mayo Clinic, 2020). Importantly, butternut squash contains the antioxidant beta-carotene which is important for vision (Wadyka, 2021). Additionally, new research shows a reduction in breast cancer and lower memory loss for older adults who include beta-carotene is their diet (Wadyka, 2021). One serving contains more potassium than a banana and is a great source of fiber (Wadyka, 2021).