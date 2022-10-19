Stay warm with butternut squash this fall

From soup to salad to macaroni and cheese, butternut squash seems to be this fall’s trendy vegetable! Perhaps you have seen the bright orange veggie popping up on your social media and are unsure if its really good for you or how to prepare it. Butternut squash is a very convenient vegetable to stock up on as it keeps for several months when stored in a cool spot (Wadyka, 2021). On average, there are about 80 calories in one cup of cooked butternut squash, 22 grams carbohydrates, and 4 grams of sugar (Wadyka, 2021). It is also a great source of Vitamin A with 1 cup providing 127% of your daily value (Wadyka, 2021). Vitamin A is important for overall growth, vision, reproduction, and immunity (Mayo Clinic, 2020). Importantly, butternut squash contains the antioxidant beta-carotene which is important for vision (Wadyka, 2021). Additionally, new research shows a reduction in breast cancer and lower memory loss for older adults who include beta-carotene is their diet (Wadyka, 2021). One serving contains more potassium than a banana and is a great source of fiber (Wadyka, 2021).
(Wadyka, 2021) Have we convinced you to add butternut squash to your diet but you’re still unsure how to prepare it? Here’s a couple preparation tips –
- Thoroughly wash your butternut squash under warm, running water and pat dry.
- Slice about one quarter-inch from each end and then cut crosswise.
- At this point, you can remove the skin with a vegetable peeler or leave it on. This is your preference!
- Use a spoon to scoop out the seeds. You can actually save the seeds and prepare them similar to pumpkin seeds!
- After this, you can cut into cubes to roast or roast both halves in the oven, depending on what you want to do with it.
- You can also prepare the squash in the microwave by piercing it with a fork, put it on a baking dish with a small amount of water, and cook for 5 minutes on high or until soft.
Your squash can be roasted and put on a salad, in a grain bowl, or even pureed into a soup or for macaroni and cheese!