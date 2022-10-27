Bland runners make strong finishes at MED meet

George Wythe’s girls remained the team to beat on the cross country course, taking first place with 24 points at the Oct. 25 Mountain Empire District meet at Blacksburg High School.

Camryn Hardin led a string of Maroons across the finish line with a third-place run. Hardin clocked in at 22:50.3. Following her, in fourth, was Kaleigh Temple, who turned in a 23:09.6 time. Carrie-Sage Dalton stopped the clock at 23:23.2, earning fifth place. Kara Temple rounded out the Maroons in the top 10 with a sixth-place run, stopping the clock at 23:27.3.

Bland County’s Chessie Tindall finished in ninth place with a time of 24:02.7.

Fort Chiswell’s Aurora Haywood took 18th with a time of 27:38.5.

Auburn’s Kasey Rosenbaum claimed the individual win with a time of 22:17.7.

The Auburn boys claimed first in the team race and individually, with Andrew Trickle leading the Eagles with a time of 18:13.6.

George Wythe took second in the team race, led by a second-place finish from senior Brett Buchanan, who stopped the clock at 18:52.3.

Bland County sophomore Tyler Boone claimed bronze with a 19:26.9 finish. Kary Romano, another Bear runner, finished sixth place, stopping the clock at 20:26.5.

George Wythe freshman Connor Martin was seventh, clocking in at 20:28.5. His teammate Oscar Montgomery rounded out the top 10 with a 20:40.4 finish.