At first glance, the new Frozen in Time ice cream shop is like a nostalgic step back in time to the 1950s. The brilliant logo, designed by my lifelong friend and Downtown Wytheville, Inc. designer Deb King, immediately lures customers into the Tazewell Street location. The tile and colorful paintings bring the shop to life with vibrancy and brilliance.

The long list of enticing and unique flavors leaves customers anxious to return again and again to try a new concoction of delight to the tastebuds. My choice for my inaugural visit was a scoop of Oreo cheesecake and a scoop of bake shop, which consists of vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough, brownie bites, and a fudge swirl, all in a handmade waffle cone. The latter was the preferred flavor of my entire family at only $3.99 for a single scoop, $4.99 for two scoops and $5.99 for three scoops.

A sucker for ‘50s nostalgia as well as some good ice cream, I instantly felt that this was the sort of place Wytheville has been needing for a very long time. Normally, I would have to travel to Mt. Airy for such an experience. After owner Sharon Gallimore traveled with her husband from Wytheville to Grahams Forge without successfully finding a simple place to stop for ice cream, she arrived at the same conclusion.

I am anxious to try the sea turtle flavor, sea-salt caramel ice cream and salty caramel swirl, with chocolate-caramel turtles. Gallimore’s personal favorite is the rush hour, coffee ice cream with creamy, caramel swirl, and chocolate-coffee candy chips. These and a dozen or so other original flavors are courtesy of Ashby’s Ice Cream Company, based in Michigan with distribution located in Abingdon. Gallimore had tried Ashby’s at Aldi’s supermarket in Christiansburg and ultimately decided on them to be her brand after considering several other companies. All the flavors are available for milkshakes as well for up to $6.99 for a large size.

Perhaps the best part about Frozen in Time is that it is part of a nonprofit organization Gallimore founded to aide women who are victims of substance abuse. Wythe Refuge Mercy House helps these women get into recovery and provides temporary housing following rehabilitation. She previously ran the women’s shelter housed in the former Evansham Manor on S. 7th Street. The shelter was funded by income from Gallimore’s New Life Thrift Shop located in Wytheville’s Rural King shopping plaza. She says that, if business continues to boom at Frozen in Time, she may sell the thrift store and operate Wythe Refuge Mercy House solely out of proceeds from Frozen in Time sales.

“I shut down and sold the shelter because I’m changing my mission,” Gallimore explained. “I want to rent a house so that these ladies will have a safe place to go after recovery where we will help them with things like budgeting to help get them back on their feet.”

She also wishes to do more to help the elderly, who are on fixed incomes.

“I would love to start a program to help the elderly with their bills, particularly in the wintertime with the cost of heating,” Gallimore stated.

Occupying the space formerly housed by the short-lived Z’s Casita Cuban restaurant, Frozen in Time also plans to eventually offer Cuban sandwiches and paninis as well as warmer culinary options such as soups during the winter.

“I had been wanting to open an ice cream shop in Wytheville for a long time because I knew we needed it,” Gallimore, a lifelong Wythe Countian, told me. “When it became available, I came in, took a look at it and it was on from there.”

To keep up with the nostalgic atmosphere, Gallimore says she is hoping to accumulate a collection of photos from Wytheville businesses in the 1950s to add as a part of her period décor. Frozen in Time is also handy for more than desserts. A fully loaded all-beef hot dog can be acquired for just $2.00 with a plain hot dog costing just $1.50. Nachos and cheese are also available and Gallimore says that a full array of sandwiches will soon be for sale, too, along with a soft-serve machine.

“That will help us be able to offer more options in terms of shakes, sundaes and dip cones,” she noted.

I was also impressed to be able to buy a Coke there with most Wytheville businesses being dominated by Pepsi with their bottling plant here in town.

“It’s my cooler,” Gallimore assured me. “I can stock it with whatever I want.”

In that case, I suggested she stock it with the glass-bottle Cokes.

“I looked at getting one of those old-timey Coke machines,” she told me. “But it was just too pricey.”

I also noted that there was no place in town to buy a malt. Gallimore promised to look into it and, if she decides to add that as a purchase option, she’d name one after me. I’m holding her to that. It would be a perfect addition to the malt shop oldies that are piped through her store.

Since opening July 4, business has been good and Gallimore says she is grateful for community support. Frozen in Time is open seven days a week, Mondays thru Saturdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m.-7 p.m.