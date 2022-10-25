Lesser known Allegheny gem

Potts Mountain is a somewhat lesser known hike with great cliff top views into Allegheny County but also offers a great hidden view to the South if you know where to look. As recently as 14 years ago you could still do a challenging hike up the Lipes Branch trail through the Barbours Creek Wilderness to get here. But I checked out the lower trailhead and it looked as though the brushy trail had not been maintained in years and there was no signage on the decrepit kiosk. I also walked another quarter mile past the viewpoint to the once upper end of the trail and could find no trace of it save a couple of faded yellow blazes on a tree beside the road. So unless you want to have a route finding and bushwhacking adventure it would seem that the only reasonable way to get here now is to hike out the Jeep Road.

Getting there and the hike: Take I-81 North to Exit 140 for VA-311 North. At the bottom of the Exit ramp turn left and go 1.2 miles to a traffic circle. Take the third exit to continue on VA-311 North and go 19.4 miles into the small town of New Castle and turn right on VA-615/Market Street. After 2.8 miles bear left on VA-609. Follow this for 2.2 mile and turn left onto VA-611, go 3.2 miles, then turn right onto VA-617. You will want to follow this for 2.3 miles to FS-176/Sweet Springs Turnpike and avoid any GPS or Google Maps routing that says to turn left onto Abandoned SR-617 which is now a private drive. After 1.5 miles on dirt Sweet Springs Turnpike, turn right to remain on it and go another 3.5 miles to a wide parking area on the right just short of the crest of Potts Mountain. Be aware that the last couple miles get a little rougher but most passenger cars should still be able to make it with no problem by just slowing down and keeping an eye out for the occasional modest rock and potholes.

From the parking area the Potts Mountain Jeep Trail starts by the obvious kiosk. This is known as a popular and very challenging four-wheel drive route so you may encounter vehicles. If you go early in the morning it seems less likely to do so and the road is also gated and closed to vehicles from January 11 to March 31. While it is a pleasant hike, you could also easily do this on a mountain bike and continue well beyond the main attraction if you so desire. I feel that it is also incumbent upon me to mention that you are in a stock SUV, even if you have considerable off-road driving experience, you would probably be ill advised to attempt driving out to the viewpoint. Most of the road out to that point is not particularly bad but there are still a few spots that could be very troublesome. To see what some of the more challenging sections look like Google “Potts Mountain Jeep Road” and click on the images tab. A quarter mile in you will begin to see why this is a popular and challenging four-wheel drive outing. Parts of it get far more rugged and challenging.

There isn’t a lot to describe for the hike since you are following a road and the route ahead could not be more obvious — though you may find that you have to find a way to skirt around the edge of a few large mud holes. The road near its beginning sidehills below the summit of 3,808’ Potts Mountain, one of the highest 200 peaks in Virginia, #143 to be exact. That said, rankings and elevations do change over time as more accurate numbers become available through Lidar and other technology.

Excepting a few short downhill sections the road climbs quite gradually the entire distance and makes for easy walking. At 2.5 miles you will reach a couple of side trails on the left that are there as challenges for people in off-road vehicles. Just stay to the right on the main trail. At 2.9 miles you will come into a slightly more open area with a large rock on the right. Look to the left and you will see more large rocks. Here is where you can scramble up onto the rocks to the left for your reward.

Follow the path of least resistance up onto the second rock. If you’re comfortable with it you can take a two-foot step across a crevice onto a better perch. The views to the north and east are quite nice and take in much of Allegheny County as well as extending into West Virginia.

You can go even farther with lots of caution to a much wider and flatter spot to enjoy it from but just know that the view itself doesn’t get much better. If you do go farther be aware that you are not on a trail and you will be scrambling on potentially loose rocks above drop offs. Proceed at your own risk. It may be easier, and is certainly safer, to walk back up the road 100 yards or so and bushwhack through the woods to reach a better spot atop the cliffs.

You should also be aware that in the warmer months there may be rattlesnakes around and under these rocks. Even though you only need to go a few yards, proceed slowly and look where you are putting your hands and feet. So I have only heard a rattlesnake under the rocks one time in my seven visits but it would seem to be prime habitat and for that reason and another described below I would recommend doing this hike in the colder months even though you might have to be wary of ice on the rocks then.

If you want to dramatically increase your rewards and are feeling adventurous enough to do a couple of very short off-trail excursions you can find a great view to the South as well as reach a much more pleasant and dramatic spot atop the main cliffs.

It is difficult to explain exactly how to get to either spot but you can attempt to follow my tracks and also get coordinates for the two views in question. I would recommend only doing them in the colder months when the leaves are off the trees and the vegetation has died back somewhat. The first spot is only about 60 feet below the road and you may even be able to see it when the leaves are off the trees, especially after the first few steps towards it. It is a flat topped rock with a good view towards the Peaks of Otter, as well as Tinker Cliffs and McAfee Knob. For the second, it is only about 200 feet across the road in the opposite direction and you will need a bit of luck and intuition to avoid the abundant greenbrier and thick mountain laurel. My route is not necessarily the best way but I did avoid all of the briers and only had to deal with about 50 feet of mountain laurel. This deposits you on a large flat topped section of the cliffs which is a very pleasant place to hang out. Just be careful to try and stay on the rocks and avoid walking on the fragile lichens. I would recommend against attempting either of these unless you have at least a little bit of experience hiking off trail and route finding, even though both are very short and reasonably easy for the distance involved.

I also found it entertaining on the way back to follow the several short side loops off the main road and marvel at some of the obstacles that at least a few people obviously try to negotiate in a vehicle and succeed at. How, I am not sure. It seems to me that they would be challenging enough on a motorcycle.

Hike Stats: 6 miles out and back, 550’ gain

Trailhead Parking Coordinates: 37.59951, -80.15464

To view and download a trail map, GeoPDF Map for the Avenza mobile app, gpx, or kml file for this hike or others in the Happy Trails series go online to happytrailsrickshortt.blogspot.com