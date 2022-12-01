Bears swipe season opener from Indians

Chance James hit for 17 points while adding five steals and five assists as Bland County won its fourth consecutive season opener by dumping Rural Retreat 63-42 last Tuesday night in Rural Retreat. Eli Watters was right behind for the Bears with 15 points.

Landon Smith contributed two of the Bears’ five treys and finished with eight points. Teammate Brady Thompson added seven markers. Jake Pauley grabbed six of the Bears’ 30 rebounds.

The Bears led 13-11 after one period before outscoring the Indians 15-7 in the second stanza to lead 28-18 at halftime. James had 12 points in the first half and Watters had eight, all in the opening quarter.

Bland County drilled three treys in the third period as a 16-9 surge pushed the score to 44-27. The Bears put the final touches to the win by edging the Indians 19-15 down the stretch.

Rural Retreat’s top scorer was Gatlin Hight with 21 points, including four triples. Ben Musser chipped in eight points.

The JV game saw the Bears score a 53-39 win as Elliott Miller tossed in 13 points and Coby Hall and Gavin Lance adding 11 points apiece. The Bears led 23-22 at halftime before a 23-4 blast blew the game open to 46-26 entering the final period.