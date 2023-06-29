A divided Town Council on June 26 passed a spending plan for fiscal year 2024, five days before the new fiscal year begins.

The $22.7 million budget includes the use of $1.5 million in reserves to balance. It represents an increase in spending of $1.8 million over last year’s fiscal year budget.

The sixth discussion of the budget hit a bit of a snag early on as Council member Holly Atkins fought to amend it, adding $5,000 for food, litter and spaying and neutering outreach to the cat shelter line item of the budget. The motion, though, died for the lack of a second as Vice Mayor Cathy Pattison pointed out that the shelter had not requested the extra funding.

“If they felt the need, they would have put them in their budget (request),” she said.

The 2024 budget passed on a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Dr. Beth Taylor, Pattison and Gary Gillman voting in support and Atkins and Candice Johnson opposing.

Atkins and Johnson each stated that they were not in agreement with the budget, saying some salaries need to be looked at more closely.

Prior to the final vote, things got a little testy as Town Manager Brian Freeman said council members were provided all the information before voting.

Johnson said she did not receive a line-by-line breakdown of the budget.

“I don’t have to agree with it,” she said.

Atkins asked if the salary issue could be revisited after-the-fact, to which Freeman responded that officials have to be careful.

“This thing is like a ball of yarn,” he said. “You start pulling at it and we’ll end up going through the whole thing,” adding that a revisit could end up with leaders never finding an end.

Freeman said he was happy to look at salary issues but warned that there are no perfect solutions, adding that it is a complex problem, and one that the town paid a third party to help resolve.

The council also passed, on a 4-1 vote, with Atkins against, an ordinance that amended rules on mowing requirements.

In other news, council amended the 2023 fiscal year budget, adding $2,100 to the Park Amenitities Fund bucket, $15,000 to the Perpetual Care Fund item and $8,000 to the Wytheville EDA fund.