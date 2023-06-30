The Millwald Theatre will haul in $25,000 in federal funding, money to be used to buy audio-visual and technical equipment.

The money, announced by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, will be used on an upgraded monitor mixer package, monitor package, direct box package, vocal microphone package and instrument microphone package. The funds will also help train staff on the usage of the equipment to be prepared for more live shows at the downtown Wytheville theater.

Currently, the theater rents or contracts the use of more complex technical equipment on a show-by-show basis. By owning their own upgraded equipment, the Millwald will be able to host more sophisticated live performances.

In addition to federal funds, local sources will provide $1,828, bringing the total project funding to $26,828. Funding for this project is provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Ready Appalachia program, a community capacity-building initiative funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, authored in part by Warner and championed by Kaine.