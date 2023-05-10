Kiwanis members with aprons on and spatulas in hand, including, left to right, Delter Cullop, Bryan Halsey, Mike Williams, Marvin Leslie, and George Hendricks, are once again ready to serve-up pancakes and sausage to raise funds for projects benefiting children and youth in Marion and Smyth County. The traditional Pancake Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Marion. Pancakes and sausage will be ready for consumption from 8-11 a.m. for $6 per person in advance, $7 per person at the door. Kiwanis members will have tickets for sale prior to the morning of the event. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers, dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.