Local players shine at next level

Milligan trio
Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) had a stellar all-around effort as the Milligan Buffaloes rolled to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 volleyball victory over Bob Jones University on Saturday.
Adkins, a senior, finished with 17 digs, seven assists, one ace and one kill.
Ella Maiden added 11 kills and Hannah Holmes had 10 digs for Milligan. They both starred at Patrick Henry High School.
Sac. Fly for Francisco
Luke Francisco (Abingdon) contributed a sacrifice fly during Carson-Newman University’s fall intrasquad baseball scrimmage on Sunday. The sophomore spent the summer playing for the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League.
Dylan doing well
Freshman Dylan Phillips has performed well for the men’s cross country team at Gardner-Webb University.
The ex-Abingdon High School star placed 36th on Saturday at a meet in Spartanburg, South Carolina, as his time of 26:17 happened to be the seventh-best 8K mark in program history.
He already has two Big South Conference freshman runner of the week honors to his credit.