 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tide washes out Fort Chiswell

  • 0

The Maroon Tide (4-2) scored the final 21 points of the game to rally past the Pioneers, 21-13, on Friday in Max Meadows.

Tedruhn Tucker rushed for 278 yards and two TDs on 43 carries for Galax. Mason Cox threw a 74-yard TD pass to Austin Ashworth.

Michael Melton ran for 182 yards and two TDs on seven carries for Fort Chiswell.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.