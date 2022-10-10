Tide washes out Fort Chiswell

The Maroon Tide (4-2) scored the final 21 points of the game to rally past the Pioneers, 21-13, on Friday in Max Meadows.
Tedruhn Tucker rushed for 278 yards and two TDs on 43 carries for Galax. Mason Cox threw a 74-yard TD pass to Austin Ashworth.
Michael Melton ran for 182 yards and two TDs on seven carries for Fort Chiswell.
