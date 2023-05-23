Linville Gorge is one of the most rugged and scenic areas in the Southern Appalachians.

The scenery is spectacular in many areas, including on this short but difficult hike. The main attraction to this walk is to see wildflowers at the end of February and early March, well before the opportunity exists in Southwest Virginia.

Though short, this trail is difficult to recommend to anyone except experienced hikers. It will stress your knees on the way down and your heart, lungs and legs on the way back up. But there is a longer and less steep option that you should walk the first quarter mile of regardless – for another amazing view. I’ll mention that at the end.

Getting there and the hike:

Take Interstate 77 South into North Carolina and continue to Statesville, then take Exit 51B for Interstate 40 West toward Asheville.

Continue west for about 57 miles and take Exit 94 for Dysartsville Road toward Lake James. Turn right onto Dysartsville Road and go 0.5 miles and turn left onto Highway 70 West. Go 1.7 miles and turn right onto Bridgewater Road. Go 1.3 miles and turn left onto Benfields Landing Burke Road. In another 2.2 miles turn right onto NC 126 East. Go three miles and stay left to take Old NC Highway 105/Old North Carolina 105 for the final 5.5 miles. This road turns to dirt and starts climbing to the west rim of Linville Gorge but most cars should be able to handle it to the trail, though it does tend to get increasingly rough farther north. There is limited roadside parking 250 feet north of the trailhead.

This unofficial trail, which is known as the White Oak Stand Trail, is completely unsigned and unmarked but is very obvious. It starts out in an area of thick mountain laurel and sparse trees and is relatively flat at the beginning. Just as it starts to go downhill, after passing a trail to the right, there is an open ledge on the right with a great view of Lake James.

Only a short distance farther is an even more expansive view looking up the rugged Linville Gorge with an end-on view of the spectacular peak of Table Rock. At this point it must be mentioned that you must backtrack to the trail that you passed on the right just before the views. Walk a few yards uphill from the first viewpoint and then turn left on this slightly less obvious trail that starts out flat. The trail soon turns downhill to the left and becomes ridiculously steep. Trekking poles will be very helpful and I do not recommend doing it within 24 hours or so after a rainfall.

You descend mostly on a ridgeline in a pine forest with a thick understory of mountain laurel, and the trail is covered with pine needles that can make it slippery. Slow and careful is the key. And while there is nothing particularly dangerous about the trail itself, as long as you stay on it, do be aware that there are several sections of steep rock slabs that could be slick if wet. At just under a mile the grade eases up dramatically but continues downhill. At this point you have lost 1,300 feet in elevation in just under a mile. That awaits you on the return trip going back uphill.

At 1.1 miles you will reach a junction with the Linville Gorge Trail. Make a mental note of this spot since it is unmarked and you will need to go back up this way on your return. Turn left and continue on, almost immediately causing a small stream. Remember this for the return so that you don’t miss the trail back up to your car. This trail parallels the Linville River and traverses much of the length of the bottom of the gorge. Not too far ahead you will have a glimpse through the trees on your right up at the massive cliffs on Shortoff Mountain. If you keep an eye out, you might see a short trail that leads over next to the river for a more open view of the cliffs and the river. While there are a few small ups and downs, the main trail is mostly level and easy going.

At 1.5 miles keep a sharp eye out for an obvious but unmarked trail on the left. This leads over to the daffodils. If you miss this, you may miss the flowers. It’s not a huge area, but it is quite a site if you catch it in peak as there are thousands of yellow flowers in bloom. Be careful not to trample them and just enjoy their beauty. Supposedly this is an old home site and the flowers are all that remains all these years later. It’s a smaller area than I had imagined, a sporadic and patchy 100 feet or so in diameter but still more than worth the steep trek down. Remember, these will only be in bloom in late February and early March.

There is no easy way back up the steep trail on your return. But the most efficient way, in my opinion, is to simply set a slow and steady pace that you can maintain without stopping.

After hiking this trail, or if you decided it was too steep, drive 7/10 mile back to the south and park at the trailhead for Pinnacle and the Mountains To Sea Trail on the left. I highly recommend you walk the easy ¼ mile to Pinnacle, which is a small rocky summit with spectacular views of Linville Gorge and the surrounding mountains. And though I haven’t gone beyond Pinnacle and thus cannot describe the route, this provides a longer, somewhat less steep hike of 5.2 miles out and back to Daffodil Flats using the well maintained Mountains to Sea Trail and then the Linville Gorge Trail.