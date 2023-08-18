The next time you're in Roanoke, if you have two or three hours to spare and want a nice little urban hike to stretch your legs, Mill Mountain offers a variety of trails and great views from the top.

Getting there and the hike: Take I-81 North to Exit 143 for I-581/US 220 toward Airport/Roanoke. Continue for 6.5 miles and then use the right 2 lanes to take Exit 6 for VA-24/Elm Ave, then use the middle lane to turn left onto VA-24 E/Elm Ave E. In 0.1 mile take a slight right onto Elm Ave SE. Continue 0.4 mile and turn right onto 9th Street. Go 1.1 miles and turn left onto Riverland Road SE. Go 0.3 miles and turn right onto a gravel road, then immediately left into the Star Trail Parking Lot.

To start the hike, continue walking up the gated gravel lane, which is the Star – Woodthrush Connector Trail. Right from the trailhead, if you look to the north you will see Read Mountain, which has been described in this column before, and farther to the right are the pointed peaks of Stewart and Weaver Knobs.

Only about 100 feet up the trail, you are immediately presented with an option. You can continue on the gravel road, which is pleasant enough, or you can turn right onto the actual orange blazed Woodthrush Trail, which parallels the road for the next 3/10 or so of a mile. Either way will work. I opted for the trail and figured I would follow the road on the return. As it turned out, this trail was slightly overgrown with kudzu in a couple of spots at the very beginning. It was perfectly fine after that though and quite pleasant.

When you rejoin the road, you will not continue to follow it, but instead will immediately turn right onto the yellow blazed Star Trail, despite the trail sign implying that it is blue-blazed.

At 0.6 mile, cross the Fishburne Parkway and continue on the Star Trail. Yes, you can actually drive all the way to the top, but the whole point is to hike the trails. The trail will parallel above the road for a short distance and then begin to turn uphill to the right and away from it.

At just over 1 mile, you will reach a four-way junction with the Monument Trail, and here you have additional options. If you are short on time or just want a shorter hike, you can continue straight ahead on the Star Trail, which will climb rather steeply from here to the top of Mill Mountain. The other option is to do a loop from here with the Monument Trail. While you could still continue straight ahead on the Star Trail and return on the Monument Trail if you want a harder workout, you can also turn right on the white blazed Monument Trail first for a longer and considerably more gradual approach to the summit. That is the way I am going to describe it.

After turning right onto the Monument Trail, you will begin a 1.2 mile sidehill trek counterclockwise all the way around to the very opposite side of Mill Mountain. This will be mostly easy walking, with gradual grades both up and down, but you will lose about 200 feet in elevation before regaining it. So that might also be a consideration versus the shorter up and back.

Sections of this trail are quite scenic as they sidehill along a steep slope through an open hardwood forest with some surprisingly large trees and rock outcrops above and below the trail. You might even get a small glimpse or two out through the trees.

At 1.9 miles, you will come out on a paved, private driveway with a good view towards Tinker Mountain and Read Mountain, but you will also be right behind someone's house, so I wouldn't linger too long and would be respectful of their privacy.

Turn left onto the driveway and then almost immediately turn left again at the fork. Continue on the uphill paved road and pass between more houses.

From here there is a wonderful view of downtown Roanoke with McAfee Knob and Tinker Mountain in the distance.

After a few hundred feet, you will re-enter the woods and be back on Mill Mountain Park property. Continue walking up this paved road, which is known as Prospect Southeast.

At 2.1 miles, you will walk underneath a neat stone archway and beside the old, restored Mill Mountain toll booth. You'll actually be following this old, shady paved road (that I believe is closed to public vehicles - or at least I did not see any), the rest of the way to the summit, and it is quite pleasant to walk on.

At 2.35 miles, at a switchback, you will reach a junction with the Big Sunny Trail, which continues straight ahead. You, however, will continue around the switchback and remain on the road.

At 2.8 miles, the road loops beneath itself at an underpass and circles around. You will pass a fenced in private home here at an inholding within the park and should just keep moving, despite there being an obviously great view from the other side of the fence. Beyond this point, the road is physically closed to all vehicles as it continues uphill.

At 3 miles, you will pass a junction with the Watchtower Trail on the left, but I recommend continuing up the road to avoid missing a couple of viewpoints ahead.

Pass through the barricades and continue around the next switchback. Just ahead, at 3.1 miles, there is a short loop trail on the right. That is the Mill Mountain wildflower garden. If you are here at the right time of year, this could be well worth your time. Besides flowers, there's also an oak tree with an impressively large burl at its base.

Continuing on the road, you walk past a visitor center, which you may wish to enter if it is open. It was closed when I was there, as it is only open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. On Thursday through Saturday, it is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From the visitor center, walk across the road and stay far to the left, and you'll see a paved path known as the Mill Mountain Greenway. This leads to an observation deck only about 200 feet from the road. The view of the city and the mountains to the north is wonderful. Most obvious is the pointed summit of McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs to its right. The tall buildings downtown are directly below you. There is a picnic table conveniently located on the observation deck, and this is a nice spot to have a snack and hang out for a few minutes while taking in the scenery. Not bad at all for an urban hike.

From the overlook, continue uphill on the paved greenway towards the summit of Mill Mountain, reaching the top beneath the famous Roanoke Star. There is a sign beneath it telling all of its accolades, but the overlook just to the left is even better than the previous one. It is more open and somewhat more expansive.

After leaving the overlook, continue along the greenway beneath the star and quickly reach the junction with the Watchtower Trail on the left. Stay to the right and there is also one last few here from a power line cut. The trail curves around to the right and then, just before coming out in a parking lot, you will reach a junction with the Star Trail on the left and a sign that tells you it leads to the Monument Trail and back to the JB Fishburne Parkway. Go that way and begin the downhill descent. When you reach the Monument Trail, continue straight across it to remain on the Star Trail. While the footing is quite gentle on most of the hike, there are a couple sections on the Monument Trail that are quite rocky, but much of the Star Trail, especially the upper half, is very rocky.

Upon reaching the gravel Woodthrush Connector Trail, turn left and just follow the gravel road back downhill to the parking lot.