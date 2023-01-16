WORDS TO THE WISE: Patience unto the coming of Jesus

James 5:7-9

One of the great revelations of Scripture is that Jesus is going to return to this earth. When Jesus Himself refers to it and when the other New Testament writers refer to it, the emphasis is on watching and being ready. In our passage in James, we are told to be patient unto the coming of the Lord. He uses the example of a farmer to explain this.

Just as a farmer plants the seed and then patiently waits for the harvest, so that is how we are to be in regards to the coming of Christ. This does not mean that we just sit back and do nothing. The farmer does not stop his activity after he plants the seed. He waters the fields, he watches for pests and weeds, then takes the appropriate action. As Christians we are actively working for the Lord while we are patiently waiting. We establish our hearts because we know Jesus’ return is near.

The admonition to be patient is because we tend to look at our circumstances and the people around us and murmur and complain about such things. That is what James means when he says in verse 9: Grudge not one against another. In the process of waiting for the Lord we will face trials. We will see persecutions. Those trials and persecutions could lead us to grumble and complain. We may falsely assume that other people have it better than we do. James is telling us not to let that happen in our life. We put ourselves under condemnation when we do so. We are to patiently wait for the Lord, knowing that He is even at the door. He will judge all things and all people. There may be times when it looks like others do bad things and get by with it. Some people do wrong and they still seem to prosper. It is things like that we must be careful not to complain about. When Jesus returns, He will set the record straight.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God and ask Him to forgive you and then commit your life to following Him.