Marion swimmers hit the pool

Marion swimmers got a chance to shine in their home pool on Wednesday night.

The Marion boys 200-yard medley relay finished in second, just behind Abingdon, with a time of 2:10.50. The girls took first with a time of 2:23.75, beating Patrick Henry’s swimmer by about 10 seconds.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Dakoda Singleton of Marion sprinted in front of a pair of Falcons to claim first, posting a 2:20.90 time.

Singleton was second in the 100-yard butterfly, posting a time of 1:11.43.

Marion’s Madeline Stewart took first in the girls 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:55.49.

Kursten Thomas finished second for the Canes in the girls’ 200 free, stopping the clock at 2:22.29. Tazewell’s Isabella Davis finished in first with a time of 2:20.31. Maddy Sawyers, another Bulldog swimmer, finished in third with a time of 2:47.89. Zoe Sage and Madeline Stewart, both from Marion, took sixth and seventh, respectively. Sage clocked in at 2:57.08 and Steward at 3:00.60.

In the boys’ 200 individual medley, Ethan Veselik nabbed second with a time of 2:39.54. Addie Umbarger took second for the girls, clocking in at 3:17.43.

Brady Jones of Graham won the 50-yard freestyle among the boys, clocking in at 24.16. Patrick Henry’s Hunter Wright touched the wall at 26.70 to earn second.

Sawyer Jennings finished in third for Marion, clocking in at 26.95. Marion’s Mason Halsey clocked in at 34.93 to earn 12th.

Tazewell’s Reagan Harvey took first in the girls 50 free, stopping the clock at 27.65 Patrick Henry’s Cameron Booth was second, posting a time of 27.86. Marion’s Sarah Blevins earned third with a 30.41 time. Laken Foutz and Sofie May finished in seventh and eighth, respectively for the Canes, posting times of 33.72 and 34.32.

Jones was first, too, in the 100 yard free, clocking in at 57.10. Wright took second with a time of 100.52. Jennings wound up in third by two hundredths of a second.

Abby Melvin gave Marion fifth in the girls’ 100 free, finishing in 1:15.39. Sage took seventh, clocking in at 1:19.65. Addyson Williams clocked in at 1:26.56 for the Canes, good for 10th.

Thomas finished in second for Marion in the 500-yard freestyle race, posting a time of 6:33.25. Patrick Henry’s Cameron Booth finished third with a time of 6:47.18.

The team of Jennings, Halsey, Singleton and Veselik took third in the 200 free relay, clocking in at 1:58.15, while the girls’ team of Umbarger, Sage, Stewart and Blevins finished third with a time of 2:20.97.

Veselik took second in the 100 back, posting a 1:13.71 finish. Melvin was second among the girls, finishing in 1:21.86.

In the 100 breast, Halsey clocked in at 1:32.82 to take second among the boys. Umbarger was second for the girls, finishing in 1:36.21. Blevins finished third, posting a time of 1:37.37. Foutz finished fifth, stopping the watch at 1:49.26.

Marion’s girls’ 400 freestyle relay team took second, finishing at 5:11.99.